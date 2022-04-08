The beach area at Harry Harris Park in Key Largo will be closed beginning Wednesday, April 6 for repairs and will remain closed until construction of the beach jetty is completed. The boat ramp, ballfields and all other amenities will remain open.
“The County understands that any closure is an inconvenience and appreciates the community’s ongoing understanding and support to complete the work as safely and quickly as possible,” said Monroe County Parks and Beaches Director John Allen. “From talking with those who have been inquiring about Harry Harris Park repairs, the community is extremely appreciative this project is moving along.”
Harry Harris Park, Wilkinson’s Point, and the beach jetty had substantial damage from Hurricane Irma in 2017. The repairs are being done through Hurricane Irma repair grant funding.
