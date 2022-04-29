The following species will reopen to recreational harvest May 1 in Florida state and federal waters of the Atlantic: hogfish; blueline tilefish; gag, black, red, yellowmouth and yellowfin grouper; scamp; red hind; rock hind; coney; and graysby.
Hogfish will remain open through Oct. 31, 2022, on the east coast of Florida as well as south and east of Cape Sable on the Gulf coast. Grouper species listed above will remain open through Dec. 31, 2022, on the east coast of Florida and all state waters off Monroe County.
Bag and size limits, gear restrictions and fishing seasons for these species is available at MyFWC.com/Marine; select “Recreational Regulations.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.