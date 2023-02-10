The Watsco Center is rocking these days for both Men’s and Women’s Basketball.
Both squads started their weeks on the road at Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson, SC.
On Thursday, Feb. 2nd, the LadyCanes took down the Lady Tigers 69-66 in OT.
On Saturday, Feb. 5th, the Men snapped Clemson’s 15 game ACC home winning streak with a 78-74 win.
The Women returned home on Sunday and in front of 3,686 fans defeated the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets 64-58.
Every week ESPN features a “Big Monday” game. This week, it was Duke at Miami and in front of 7,972 in attendance the Hurricanes dominated the Blue Devils 81-59.
Also this week, Isaiah Wong was named a Jerry West Award Top 10 finalist.
The LadyCane’s, Jasmyne Roberts was named ACC Women’s Player of the Week.
Miami’s Nijel Pack and Duke’s Jeremy Roach were named ACC Men’s Co-Players of the Week.
We start with the Big Monday game. The Blue Devils (17-7, 8-5) start two sure lottery picks in the next NBA Draft, 7’1” Dereck Lively and 7’0” Kyle Filipowski.
The Canes (19-5,10-4) start Norchad Omier and Jordan Miller, both 6’7” up front. The thing is both Omier and Miller play with 10’ hearts.
And then, there was the crowd, a very raucous crowd all wearing white.
Duke took the opening tipoff and missed. Miami then started ‘punching Duke in the face.’
Omier hit a three point shot, his first of the year in ACC play and the crowd went crazy. Wong stole a pass and finished with a dunk and it was on. Wooga Poplar made a three, Miller two free throws, Wong a three and it was 13-1 with less than 3 minutes gone.
The sellout crowd lifted the Hurricanes all evening, figuratively as well as literally.
Tuesday morning’s SportsCenter Top Ten had a Poplar dunk as # 1. There was a graphic showing him holding the ball more than 12’ off the ground before slamming it home.
Nijel Pack who is listed as 6’0” but is closer to 5’9” followed a Miller miss and dunked it home to the astonishment of the play-by-play announcers, his teammates and seemingly no one more than himself.
There were no lead changes, no ties and Duke never challenged Miami. The Canes out rebounded the Blue Devils 38-31. This was the 26th straight victory for Miami in games when they led their opponent in rebounds.
Turnovers were Duke 21-Miami 12. Steals Miami 13-Duke 7.
Assists, shooting percentages, fast break points, second chance points, it goes on and on, all Miami.
Omier had another double-double with 17 and 19. Miller 16, Poplar 14 and Wong added 11. Pack only had 5 points but added 5 boards and a season high 6 assists and had a plus 28 rating.
Harlond Beverly had 9 on 4-5 shooting, 3 boards and 4 steals. Anthony Walker had 6 on 3-5 including an incredible spin drive for a layup. Bensley Joseph didn’t score but his defensive intensity continues to inspire his teammates and the crowd and his contributions are immeasurable.
Head Coach Jim Larranaga and his staff continue to amaze. Coach L finds young men who fit his program and his preparations constantly put the team in a to position to succeed.
Clemson at Littlejohn is always a tough task. On Saturday, Feb. 4th, it was another last possession affair.
The Tigers took an early 10-4 lead, Miami went up 30-25, Clemson roared back with a 10-1 run before the Canes scored the final four first half points and it was 35-35 at the break.
Miami came out with a 17-7 run with 4 threes and an old-fashioned three point play, then extended their lead to 12, 56-44 at the 11:10 mark.
The Tigers had a 14-5 burst and it was 61-58.
Miami scored the next five but the Tigers clawed back within three, 68-65 with 2:51.
After traded baskets it was 70-67 with 01:26. As the clock whittled down Clemson was forced to foul and 3 FTs had the Canes ahead 73-67 with 0:27.
A Hunter Tyson layup was followed by one Wong and two Pack FTs for 76-71.
With 0:03 Alex Hemenway hit a three for 76-74. Pack was fouled with 0:01 and drained both to close it out.
Clemson has two truly great players - PJ Hall who had 19 and Hunter Tyson who finished with 13, but only had that late layup in the second half as Poplar shut him down with a great defensive effort.
All five Miami starters finished in double figures. Pack 20, Wong 15, Poplar 14, Miller 12 and Omier 10.
Next up for the Men are Louisville at home on Saturday, Feb. 11th at 7:00 then at North Carolina, Monday, Feb. 13th at 7:00.
The LadyCanes contest at Clemson’s was even tighter than the Men’s.
Both teams had 12 assists and 7 steals.
Miami had one more rebound 47-46, one more turnover 17-16 and made one more free throw 9-8. It’s not surprising it took overtime to settle this one.
Clemson took a 17-14 lead after Q1 and was up 35-32 at halftime. The LadyCanes surged to a 55-44 advantage after Q3 out scoring the Tigers
23-9 in the frame but an 18-7 Q4 left it tied 62-62 after 40 minutes.
Jasmyne Roberts hit a jumper to put Miami up and Clemson tied it, Destiny Harden made a layup and the Tigers evened it again.
With 0:31 Lola Pendande scored inside putting Miami ahead 68-66. Lola added a free throw with 0:01 for the 69-66 Canes win.
Roberts had 21 and 7 boards, Harden 19 and 6 , Pendande 15 and 4, the three combining for 55 of Miami’s 69 points. Haley Cavinder led with 9 rebounds.
Supporters finally showed up for a Women’s game on Sunday, Feb. 5th and it made a difference against Georgia Tech. The visitors only led 2-0 and 4-2 but this game was close all the way.
Miami (15-8,8-4) was up 19-13 after Q1 but only 30-29 at the half. The LadyCanes went up 49-45 after Q3. Two free throws by Cameron Schwartz with 0:54 left had the visitors within two at 58-56 but a layup by Roberts and four clutch free throws made by Hanna Cavinder over the closing seconds sealed the win.
The difference in this game was a 51-25 rebound advantage by Miami. Schwartz led all scorers with 19. Roberts led the LadyCanes with both 13 points and 9 rebounds. Hanna Cavinder added 12.
Seven Canes had at least 4 rebounds and 10 scored in a total team win. Miami started ACC Conference play 0-2 and have now won 8 of the last 10 and are now a very possible NCAA Tournament team.
Next up is Florida State at home on Thursday, Feb. 9th. A recap will be in next week’s column.
A trip to Duke on Feb. 12th will be followed by a rematch with Clemson at home on Thursday, Feb. 16th at 6:00.
Its getting very interesting and exciting at both Men’s and Women’s games. Women’s games are $5 a ticket. I’ll remind you, the Men are at home against Louisville on Saturday, Feb. 11th
at 7:00, then play North Carolina away on Feb. 13th before a return home to take on Wake Forest on Feb. 18th at 2:00.
Come and be part of the excitement. You will be hooked.
Be well all and Go Canes!
