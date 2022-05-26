The Canes were 2-2 last week. Read on and I’ll explain my ‘great week.’ There’s a lot to share this week. I’ll start with a little OpEd of my thoughts, then on to rankings, ACC Awards, Hurricane Team Awards, Senior Day, last weeks play and the ACC Tournament.
Weekly readers of my Canes Baseball coverage know that while I’ve always been hopeful about Miami’s chance of success come tournament time. I’ve never been a true believer.
The reasons I’ve expressed are twofold.
First, a lack of productivity at the third outfield position behind Jacob Burke and Edgardo Villegas, and at designated hitter.
Second, after ‘Friday Night’ starter Carson Palmquist who has been excellent, our starting pitching has been spotty and inconsistent at best.
I am more optimistic heading into the ACC Tournament because three freshmen bats have come alive lately and the quality and depth of our pitching staff is capable of picking up our starters whenever called on.
Freshman outfielder Gaby Gutierrez was 4-8 last week with 6 runs scored, 7 RBI, 4 BB and 3 HR. Jr. College transfer Freshman Zach Levenson was 4-8, scored 3 and had a HR. Homestead’s own Freshman infielder Ariel Garcia was 4-10, 2 R, 4 RBI and an HR. This is the offensive production Miami needs in the back of the lineup to compete with the nation’s best teams.
The bullpen arms are New York freshmen, LHP Rafe Schlesinger and RHP Gage Ziehl, Sophomore RHPs, Alex McFarlane, Ronaldo Gallo and midweek starter Jake Garland.
Senior LHP JP Gates and fellow Sr. RHPs Anthony Arguelles and Jordan Dubberly.
Canes Corner has seen and now believes.
The rankings come out every Monday - D1, Baseball America, NCBWA , Collegiate Baseball, RPI and the USA Coaches Poll.
The Hurricanes had an average rank of 7.33 in last weeks polls and have moved up to 6.66 after taking two of three from highly ranked Notre Dame.
Six Canes have received year end ACC Awards. Starting pitcher Carson Palmquist and Closer Andrew Walters both were named to the ALL- ACC First Team. First baseman CJ Kayfus, Third baseman Yohandy Morales and Outfielder Jacob Burke received ALL- ACC Second Team recognition and Pitcher Karson Ligon was named to the ALL-ACC Freshman Team.
Miami Baseball has some awards of its own. Freshman Catcher JD Jones was the recipient of the Bob Warner Award signifying the player who most exemplifies the qualities of a winner. Closer Andrew Walters won the Ron Fraser Pitcher of the Year Award. Jacob Burke won Rookie of the Year. Ronaldo Gallo won the Arnold Novins Fan Favorite Award. Team Captain Yohandy Morales was the Home Run Champion and CJ Kayfus was the Hurricane MVP.
Pitchers JP Gates, Anthony Arguelles, Jordan Dubberly and Matt Raudelunas were honored on Senior Day.
On Tuesday, May 17, the Canes dropped a midweek contest to Florida Gulf Coast. Miami took a 3-2 lead into the eighth as Jake Garland went 6.0 giving up only two runs. Alex McFarlane tossed a clean seventh but Gage Ziehl had a rare off night surrendering four in the eighth in the 7-3 loss.
Next up was three against the Fighting Irish.
Thursday night Carson Palmquist (9-3) took the ball and gave up only one run and one hit with 8 K over five. Outfielder Gaby Gutierrez had a break out game with a go ahead 3 run HR in the fifth and a game winning 2 run HR in the seventh that propelled the Canes to a 6-4 win.
On Friday Karson Ligon was on the hill and didn’t pitch badly but Notre Dame’s Austin Temple was better giving up only one hit over six as the Irish prevailed 5-0.
Saturday’s game was extremely important with National and ACC Tournament seeding on the line.
Miami responded early and often on the way to a 16-7 pounding over 14th ranked ND. The Canes had three 2 run HRs in the bottom of the first. Max Romero Jr, Zach Levenson and Ariel Garcia all took it over the wall in the 7 run frame. Gaby Gutierrez hit a round-tripper in the third then Romero Jr and Burke went back-to-back in the fourth.
Miami finished the regular season 39-16, 20-20 and finished second on the Coastal Division percentage points behind Virginia Tech.
The top twelve teams in ACC regular season competition advance to the conference tournament. The 12 are divided into four 3 team pools. Each team plays the other two teams in their pool. The four pool teams advance to semifinals on May 28 and the two winners face off for the ACC Championship on May 29. If two or three teams tie at the top of a pool the highest seeded team advances.
Pool A - Virginia Tech, North Carolina, Clemson. Pool B- Louisville, Georgia Tech, Pittsburgh. Pool C- Miami, Wake Forest, NC State. Pool D- Notre Dame, Virginia, Florida State.
On an odd note, Miami has not played either Wake or the Wolfpack this season.
Regional Sports Networks across the conference footprint will carry all 12 contests Tuesday through Friday. Saturday’s semifinal games will be carried by the ACC Network and Sunday’s noon championship game will be on ESPN2.
Miami opens against NC State at 7:00 on May 25, then plays Wake Forest at 3:00 on Friday, May 27.
The NCAA Baseball 64 team field will be announced on ESPN2 at noon ET on Monday, May 30. It’s very likely UM will host a four team regional. With two wins in the conference tournament they well might be a top 8 seed in line to host a super regional if they advance past regional play. Go Canes!
On Tuesday, May 24, NC St and Wake Forest opened Pool C play. NC St won 11-8. Miami plays NC St, Wednesday May 25.
Which ever team wins on Wednesday will advance to weekend play in the ACC Tournament and the loser will be eliminated.
UM’s Friday game with Wake Forest has no bearing on the ACC Tournament but is important for NCAA Tournament seeding.
