ACC Women’s Basketball is the highest regarded and most competitive in the collegiate game.
There are no easy wins at home or on the road. The LadyCanes, coming off an impressive road win at Pitt last week hosted two of the ACC’s best last week , #22 North Carolina and #9 Virginia Tech.
Carolina (9-5, 0-3 ACC) was in town on Thursday, Jan. 5th. Miami was without their unquestioned leader, Destiny Harden, last week and needed her big shoes filled.
Sophomore guard Jasmyne Roberts started in the injured Harden’s spot and she along with both of the Cavinder twins stepped up big time against the Heels.
There were ten lead changes but oddly Carolina never led by more than one point. All five times NC went ahead the Canes responded immediately.
Carolina took their first lead 3-2 and Haley Cavinder came right back with a jumper. Miami took a 17-13 lead after 1Q and extended to 25-15 at 4:07 into 2Q. Carolina came back with 11 in a row and led 26-25. NC was still up 30-29 with 0:17 in the half but Haley knocked down a three on an assist from her twin Hanna and Miami took a 32-30 lead at the break.
Miami was up 37-36, 2:39 into Q3 when Roberts hit a three for a 40-36 advantage. Over the next 5:23 neither team scored. Lazaria Spearman broke the drought with a layup and Q3 ended with Miami leading 46-39. Carolina cut it to 51-49 early in Q4 and to 59-58 with 0:49 but two free throws by Haley and one by Moulayna Johnson Sidi Baba (MJ to all) with 0:02 iced the win, 62-58.
Haley led the scoring with 16. Jasmyne netted 10 and 9 boards. Hanna added 9 on three makes from downtown. Freshman Kyla Oldacre, who is coming off a season long injury is just now playing some minutes, had 3 rebounds and 3 steals in 12:31.
It was a great team win with an all around outstanding defensive effort.
Virginia Tech’s #9 Lady Hoakies (13-3, 3-3) were up next on Sunday, Jan. 8th. The Hoaks feature the reigning ACC Player of the Year, 6’6” Elizabeth Kitley and four others who would likely start on any top 25 team.
The LadyCanes (10-6, 3-2) put on their best offensive and defensive effort of the year and prevailed 77-66.
Jasmyne Roberts had the game of her college career with 23 points on 8-12 shooting including 5-7 from deep, 8 rebounds and zero turnovers. Haley C had 19 with 4 boards and has assumed the role of floor general over the past few games. Kyla O played 13:35 with 9/4 and a steal. Kyla will be a major force when completely in game shape.
This is a true team and would not win without Lola Pendande, Karla Erjavec, Ja’Leah Williams, Lashae Dwyer, Hanna C, Z Spearman, and MJ’s contributions every game.
The Canes were up one after Q1 and at the half 39-38. Miami extended the lead to 60-54 after Q3, but Kitley scored the first six in Q4 to tie at 60. Haley hit from deep for 63-60.
A layup and a three by Jasmyne extended to 68-62 and six free throws by the twins, 2 by Hanna and 4 by Haley in the last 2:00 closed out the win.
Tickets are only $5 for as enjoyable and exciting top level basketball games as anyone could hope to see.
Next home games are Wake Forest on Sunday, Jan. 15th at 2:00 pm, Boston College on Thursday, Jan. 26th at 6:00 pm, Georgia Tech on Sunday, Feb. 5th at noon and Florida State on Thursday, Jan. 9th at 6:00 pm. Come with families and friends and walk the beautiful campus before or after games. All children should be able to observe the college experience.
The Men (13-2,4-1) were at Georgia Tech (8-6, 1-3) on Wednesday, Jan. 4th and fell to the Yellow Jackets 76-70. The Canes only had 7 turnovers, forced 15 and had 13 steals and that defensive effort earned a 70-64 lead with 4:50 to go. It wasn’t enough.
The thing about basketball is that you have to put the ball in the basket and the Canes shooting let them down.
Up six, Miami missed their last six shots, a free throw and turned the ball over. Georgia Tech scored the last 12 points.
For the game, Miami was 24-68 (35.3%) including 5-32 (15.6%) from beyond the arc. That just don’t ‘get er done’.
As usual I’m writing on Tuesday for Friday’s edition. I was at practice today and the focus was on being in the present and prep for Wednesday night’s game against Boston College (8-8, 2-3).
The team is well aware that BC is much better than their record. They beat Notre Dame last week, lost by one to Duke this past Saturday and now have their best player 7’0”, 250 lb Center Quinten Post available.
They are a very physical and strong defensive squad. Today’s practice was BC specific. It’s going to be a battle.
Freshman PF AJ Casey did not practice and his availability for the game is questionable. AJ would play significant minutes if healthy as the Eagles are a much bigger team than the Canes.
On Monday, Jan. 16th at 7:00 pm, the Syracuse Orange (10-6,3-2) will be visiting.
With the students finally back and the followers ‘Cuse’ always brings, I expect the Watsco Center to rock like it hasn’t in many a day. It will be a night to remember.
After Monday the Men play Duke, FSU and Pittsburgh on the road. They are back home on Jan. 31st when Virginia Tech visits at 7:00 pm.
Be well all and Go Canes!
