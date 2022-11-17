Miami Football and Men’s and Women’s Basketball all found success since my last hebdomadal piece.
Football is up first.
When Mario Cristobal was hired as Miami Football Head Coach last December the hype machine around Hurricane Nation knew no bounds. Many fans and pundits expected immediate success. As regular readers know I never boarded that hype train. Putting lipstick on a pig or building a straw house were never the paths Coach Cristobal was going to take. It’s been a very trying season for fans, players and coaches alike but light is appearing at the end of the tunnel.
A solid foundation is being built and there is a new culture. Freshmen are contributing, local talent is shining and recruiting is top ten nationally.
The class of 2023 will enroll this summer. This will be Coach C’s first. As you’ve read before, Canes Corner believes that when the’23,’24 and ‘25 classes are enrolled, Miami will compete with the big boys. Alabama, Ohio State, Georgia and others are in a different class right now. Patience, belief and continued fan support are what Miami Football needs. I hope the fan base is willing to climb the mountain along with the players and staff.
The Canes headed to Atlanta last Saturday to take on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets on Grant Field at Bobby Dodd Stadium.
True freshman quarterback Jacurri Brown started in place of injured Tyler Van Dyke and led the Hurricanes to a 35-14 win that both evened their record at 5-5 and kept a possible bowl bid in sight.
Brown was 14-19 for the day with three TD throws. The first, a 22 yard throw to TE Will Mallory open the scoring for a 7-0 Miami lead.
Brown hit true freshman TE Jaleel Skinner with a 4 yard toss in the second quarter and it was 14-0. Tech scored late in the half and the 14-7 score at the break carried into the 4th quarter.
Colbie Young was on the receiving end of Brown’s 8 yard pass midway through the final period. Brown also ran for 98 yards. Jaylan Knighton ran it in with 4:29 left and Miami Northwestern’s Kam Kinchens took his third interception of the game 99 yards for a 35-7 lead.
The Yellow Jackets managed a garbage time score in the last seconds for the 35-14 final tally.
True freshman Anez Cooper started at right guard and redshirt freshman Laurence Seymore started at left guard. True freshman LB, Miami Central’s Wesley Bissainthe started and had four solo tackles and two assists. Miami must win at Clemson this weekend or at home to Pittsburgh on Nov. 26 to become bowl eligible.
Kam Kinchens has been named ACC Defensive Player of the Week and punter Lou Hedley has been named Co-Specialist of the Week.
The LadyCanes are now 3-0 after two wins last week. Stetson was the opponent on Thursday Nov. 10 and led only before the game started as Miami was called for an administrative foul before the game and Stetson made a foul shot for a 1-0 lead.
Miami was dominant throughout and cruised to a 80-56 win.
Haley Cavinder led the scoring with 18, going 6-9 from the floor including 3-4 from deep. Lola Pendande and Ja’Leah Williams each added 14 and Destiny Harden had 12. All 10 LadyCanes that played had at least one rebound and nine scored.
On Sunday, Nov.13, Boston University were the visitors and it was more of the same. The Terriers never led and Miami was up as many as 45 before it ended UM 81- BU 46. Ten LadyCanes rebounded and nine scored on Sunday. University of Texas transfer Tasha Lattimore led the way with 25 and 10 boards, her first Miami double-double. Destiny Harden had 14 and Lazaria “Z” Spearman added 10 and 8 rebounds.
The LadyCanes look very strong this year. Next up is Florida Atlantic at home, then off to Chicago, Destiny Harden’s hometown, to face De Paul and Loyola of Chicago.
The Men’s team, like the LadyCanes, has followed a script in their first two games but the scripts have not been similar. The LadyCanes have led from the get go in their three wins but the Men have been sluggish and trailed at halftime against both Lafayette last week and UNC- Greensboro last Friday night.
Miami was down 34-33 against the visiting Spartan’s before 10-17 (58.8%) shooting from the three point line in the second half paved the way for a 79-65 victory.
Five Canes scored at least nine points. Jordan Miller led with 19 on 8-12 shooting. Zay Wong had 15 and Nijel Pack 14. Both Wooga Poplar and Harlond Beverly had nine, Harlond’s on 3-4 from deep. Norchad Omier led with 11 boards.
My deadline for Canes Corner is Wednesday morning. I’ll be leaving for the UM- Florida A&M game momentarily and be updating and finishing Canes Corner late tonight………I’m back!
In a very entertaining game the Hurricanes improved to 3-0 and Coach Jim Larranaga notched his 699th career victory. The FAMU Rattlers played even with the Canes for the first six or seven minutes before Norchad Omier scored six straight points in 55 seconds that spurred Miami to score 22 of the last 32 first half points and take a 41-27 lead at the break.
Omier hit his first seven shots of the night, was 10-12 for the game, scored 21 and had 7 boards, 3 steals, 2 assists and 2 blocks in the 87-61 win.
Jordan Miller had 19 on 8-11 shooting with 7 rebounds and 3 steals.
Sophomores Wooga Poplar and Bensley Joseph both scored career highs. Wooga had 15 on 7-11 from the floor. Bensley added 12 on 4-6 shooting including 3-4 from beyond the arc. Isaiah Wong grabbed 6 off the glass and dished out a career high 7 dimes. The team shot 35-66 (53.0%), scored 25 off turnovers, 50 in the paint and had 23 fast break points.
Three Canes made their collegiate debuts. True freshmen Christian Watson and Favour Aire joined redshirt freshman Jakai Robinson in opening appearances. Freshman AJ Casey was 2-2 including a three pointer in his second appearance. It was a great night for all.
This weekend Miami will travel to the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut where they will play Saturday and Sunday in the Naismith Hall of Fame Tipoff Classic.
The Canes face the Providence Friars at 4:00 on Saturday (ESPNews Network). The Maryland Terrapins play the St. Louis Billikens in the Classic opener at 1:00 pm. The winners play Sunday at 1:00 pm on ESPN. The third place game will be at 3:30 pm Sunday on ESPNU.
Happy Thanksgiving to all and Go Canes!
