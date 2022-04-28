Baseball, Men’s and Women’s Basketball as well as Football all had their own reasons to celebrate recent events.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL-
The LadyCanes announced the incoming transfers of the Cavinder twins, Haley and Hanna. While at Fresno State they averaged a combined 34.2 points a game.
Haley led the Mountain West Conference in scoring in each of the last two seasons. Hanna had at least 100 assists and 50 steals every season. Haley was named AllMountain West three times and was Player of the Year in 20-21. Hanna was All MW in 20-21.
They each have two years of eligibility remaining.
The twins are widely regarded as ‘media influencers.’ They have 4 million TikTok and 800K Instagram followers. Hopefully they will generate excitement on the court and bring a fan base the LadyCanes deserve to the Watsco Center. Both should start next year.
MEN’S BASKETBALL-
The Men also had a great week, signing Kansas State transfer Nijel Pack, an All-Big 12 Point Guard who will take over for Charlie Moore. Pack averaged 17.4 points, 3.8 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.3 steals last season, shooting an amazing 43.6% from beyond the arc and made 84.5% of his free throws.
Nijel was regarded as one of the top two players available in the transfer portal when he signed with Miami. He has three years of eligibility left.
UM is a finalist for Arkansas State transfer Norchad Omier who will announce his decision by the end of April. The 6’7”, 232 lb. power forward is a Nicaraguan native and has played for Nicaragua in the FIBA World Cup 2023
Americas Pre-Qualifiers. Omier is a Hialeah resident and played at Miami Prep School. Fingers crossed as he would be a great addition to the Canes team.
HOLD THE PRESSES, SPECIAL UPDATE- Norchad Omier has chosen Miami.He is the first legitimate big man Miami has since Dewan Hernandez graduated in 2018.
FOOTBALL-
Not to be left out, Miami Football added two more big time transfers.
Returning home from Oregon is Homestead native and South Dade HS Grad, Jonathan Denis who will compete for a spot on the Offensive Line.
From UCLA, Linebacker Caleb Johnson had arrived and will also be competing for a starting position.
BASEBALL-
Canes Baseball (31-9,16-5 ACC) went 3-1 last week and moved from No. 5 up to No. 3 in most polls. The midweek game was with Bethune-Cookman. Jake Garland (6-1) went 7 innings with 7 Ks in a 9-0 win. CJ Kayfus was 3-4 with 3 RBI. Jacob Burke was 3-3 and scored 3 runs and Dominic Pitelli also had 3 hits.
The Pittsburgh Panthers were the weekend visitors.
Pittsburgh has been on a roll and gave Miami all they could handle on Friday night.
Carson Palmquist was on the bump for the Canes and threw 5 1/3 scoreless innings with 11 Ks. Miami went up 1-0 in the second on a Pitelli RBI single that brought Max Romero Jr. home.
Andrew Walters took the ball in the eighth and struck out the side. Still 1-0 in the ninth, Walters surrendered his first run of the season when Panthers SS Brock Franks led with a solo shot over the wall. Walters fanned the next three, Miami failed to score and it was extra innings.
Anthony Arguelles took the ball in the tenth and gave up two hits and a walk but kept Pittsburgh off the board. With one out in the bottom of the tenth, 2B Henry Wallen was HBP before defensive replacement CF Jacoby Long worked a seven pitch base on balls.
Kayfus was up next and he delivered a game winning single for a 2-1 win. Miami pitching had 19 strikeouts in the game.
On Saturday, Miami secured the series with a 17-2 romp.
Karson Ligon (5-2) started and went 8 innings giving up only 4 hits and one run. The. Canes were up 11-1 after four Saturday.
Romero Jr., Wallen, Zach Levenson and Burke each had 3 hits with one of Burke’s a dinger.
Pittsburgh (22-16, 10-10) is a solid squad and there were no brooms to be seen on Sunday as the Panthers scored early and often to avoid the sweep.
Pitt was up 6-1 after two and 8-1 after six in their 9-4 win. Panther’s starter Billy Corcoran (6-2) was excellent going 7.0 with 8K and stingy allowing only one run and three hits.
Pittsburgh Catcher Tatem Levins was the offensive stat going 2-4 with 2 HR and 4 RBI. Miami’s Sunday starter, Alejandro Rosario (1-2) has become a concern. Against Pitt he went only two innings and gave up 6 runs and 5 hits while walking two.
Rosario was the Friday night starter as a Freshman last year and it seems he has regressed significantly. Hopefully he will return to form or Miami’s coaching staff will have to look for Garland, Alex McFarlane or someone else to takeover the third weekend starter spot.
Next up is a home midweek contest against the Stetson Hatters before a weekend trip to Atlanta to take on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in a three game series.
Go Canes!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.