It just keeps getting better and better. Last week, we reported the signing of California native Jaden Rashada, the No. 7 QB and overall No. 45 player in his HS class. Rashada’s commitment earned Miami a top 30 ranking in 2023 football recruiting.
This week we can report a quantum leap, to No. 9, with signings of three 4 star and a 5 star high schooler over the last seven days.
The No. 2 TE, Riley Williams, was sought by Alabama, Ohio State, Arizona and many others but the Portland, Oregon native who will be playing his senior year at the IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida has picked Miami.
The nations No. 12 Athlete, WR/CB Robert Stafford of Eau Gallie HS in Melbourne, Florida is the second 4 star commit of the week. Robert chose Miami over Arkansas, Kentucky and Oregon.
Local 4 star WR Nathaniel Joseph of Miami Edison is the nation’s No.16 ranked receiver and turned down Alabama, Clemson, Louisville and others to come to Coral Gables.
American Samoa native and the No. 5 overall and No. 1 Offensive Linemen, Francis Mauigoa is the 5 star and his Fourth of July signing boosted this class into the top 10. He will also play his senior year at IMG.
Mauigoa is the highest ranked Miami recruit in over ten years.
The most respected HS rankings are provided by 247 Sports. ESPN, CBS and other sites provide ranking lists but 247 are the ones on the ground who actually see these young men play. 247 Sports uses their ranking algorithm to assign a numerical rating to every player in their model. Teams receive rankings based on their quality of recruiting. The 247 website allows anyone to add prospective recruits to a teams class to learn what effect the possible signings might have on a teams numerical rank.
There are three unsigned highly recruited players who will be announcing their school choices soon. All three are expected to commit to the Hurricanes.
I have entered these players into the 247 computer model and have learned that if all three become Canes there will be a Top 5 class ranking for Miami.
Tacoma, Washington 4 star and No.5 DL/Edge Jayden Wayne who will announce on July 11 and will be the third Miami recruit to complete his HS career at the IMG Academy. Wayne has offers from Georgia, Alabama and LSU.
On July 20, four star Jayden Bonsu of St. Peter’s Prep in Hillside, NJ will announce. Bonsu is the No.22 Safety and has offers from Alabama, Ohio State and Michigan State. Three Star Offensive Lineman Tommy Kinsler of Trinity Catholic in Ocala who has offers from UF, FSU, West Virginia and others will announce soon.
Mario Cristobal and his staff are undoubtedly pleased by these recent additions but will not take a minute off in their own unyielding commitment to take Miami back to where they were in the glory years. I’m sure we will hear more great news on the recruiting front before long. Go Canes!
