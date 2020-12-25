As we wind down the 2020 calendar year and what has been the 25th anniversary of Homestead-Miami Speedway, I was reminded last week how special our venue has been to many of the key figures in motorsports, not to mention some of the up-and-coming stars of the various disciplines. Both of these areas came together when 7-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnson graced our track as he prepared for his first season with Chip Ganassi Racing in 2021, driving in the NTT INDYCAR races that are held on road courses.
As part of the Velocity Racing Development (VRD) team , Johnson was on hand for a day to test drive an F3 car around our 2.21-mile road course. The F3 car is the one that most closely resembles the one Johnson will be piloting coming February in the INDYCAR Series.
The one thing that has struck me about Johnson over the years is that no matter what he has undertaken – on the track or off of it – he does it fully invested. His passion for physical fitness resulted in triathlons and marathons. And now, as he adjusts to a totally new form of racing, he seemed excited about this new challenge. And of course, he was learning the craft with drivers a third his age, and looking to break into the sport with hopes of achieving just a small bit of the success Johnson did over the past 20 years.
The one area I hope those young drivers emulate is Johnson’s professionalism and philanthropic mindset. When Johnson arrived at Homestead-Miami Speedway in June for the Dixie Vodka 400, I said then that he was the epitome of what a champion should be in many ways. This did not happen overnight, but through his many years in the sport and having the opportunity to experience the highs and lows that come with being a professional athlete. Not that there were many in his Hall of Fame career, but Johnson handled the bad times as well as he did his greatest achievements. He was graceful no matter the result, and always found time to give back to various communities, whether it was his home in California, his adopted hometown of Charlotte or the various markets in which he raced.
Because of this success and the type of person Johnson proved himself to be over the years, we dedicated our back tunnel in honor of his remarkable career prior to his final race at Homestead-Miami Speedway last June. And just several weeks ago we redesigned the sign, signaling the entry to “Jimmie Johnson Tunnel,” which sits off Palm Drive. And appropriately enough, Exit 48.
I’ve always said that the beauty of our sport is that fans have the opportunity to trek the same route as many of the greats. Whether it be Yankee Stadium, Fenway Park or Lambeau Field, it’s not very often that a fan has the chance to step onto some of the most iconic playing surfaces. With as many events as we host, countless guests can say they entered our grounds through the same tunnel and drive on the same surface as some of the greatest drivers in the world.
When our guests now enter the inside of our track – no matter the event – they will know that the tunnel through which they are driving is the same one that started a path to success for Johnson as well as the thousands of other drivers who have competed at our facility. Of course nobody has experienced quite the level of success that Johnson has, with seven titles and one race win, which occurred in 2016 and gave him his seventh championship, tying him with Richard Petty and Dale Earnhardt Jr. for the most in NASCAR history.
In fact, that 2016 race – the Ford EcoBoost 400 – was recently ranked as the second-best championship race in the last 25 years by longtime NASCAR writer Bob Pockrass, now with FOX Sports. If you recall, Carl Edwards and Joey Logano – both of who were also a part of the Championship 4 that year – wrecked with 10 laps remaining, opening the door for Johnson to take the checkered flag and his seventh crown.
Besides that race, each of the top three championship moments on Pockrass’ list took place here at Homestead-Miami Speedway – Kurt Busch’s title in 2004 (3rd) and Tony Stewart’s epic comeback in 2011 (1st).
These are just a few of the many historic-laden moments that have occurred at Homestead-Miami Speedway over the past 25 years. So you can see how the opportunity to drive along that same 1.5-mile trail as Johnson, Busch and Stewart is very special. And along the way, guests can picture images of Johnson making his way to the front after starting the race at the rear of the field, Busch losing his right front tire just before entering pit road or Stewart passing 118 cars for the race win and edging Carl Edwards on a tiebreaker for the third and final championship of his Hall of Fame career.
The next opportunity for fans to experience this thrill is tomorrow, with another Give Back at the Track event. The proceeds from Saturday’s track laps will go towards Driving for a Cause, our donor-advised fund of the
NASCAR Foundation. These types of events allow us to give back to the local community and make it a better place for all of us.
From our entire team at Homestead-Miami Speedway, we’d like to wish you and your family a great holiday season!
UPCOMING HOMESTEAD-MIAMI SPEEDWAY EVENTS
December 26 -Give Back at the Track
HOMESTEAD-MIAMI SPEEDWAY 2021 NASCAR WEEKEND
February 27
- NASCAR Xfinity Series race
February 28
- NASCAR Cup Series Dixie Vodka 400
Tickets: 866-409-RACE; www.homesteadmiamispeedway.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.