Earlier on Saturday, Homestead-Miami Speedway hosted its “Give Back at the Track” event, in which participants took laps around the track’s historic 1.5-mile oval for a donation to “Driving For A Cause,” Homestead-Miami Speedway’s donor-advised fund of the NASCAR Foundation. More than 500 cars took to the track at some point during the day, a total which onsisted of several local car clubs, including Tesla Owners Club, Dirty South Dubs (Volkswagen Club), Stangs of South Florida, East Coast Mustang Club and Sunshine Corvette Club.