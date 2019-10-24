Before the roar of the engines of the Ford EcoBoost 400 on Sunday, November 17, Gin Blossoms will be
bringing the noise to Ford Championship Weekend. Gin Blossoms will kick off the Championship race at Homestead-Miami Speedway on the same front stretch where the 2019 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series champion will be crowned later that day.
The one-hour concert is scheduled to begin at 1:20 pm.
Gin Blossoms has been in the scene since 1987, when the band originally formed in Tempe, Arizona.
They rose to fame with the release of their quadruple platinum album New Miserable Experience featuring hit song “Hey Jealousy,” which later went gold and reached no. 25 on Billboard Hot 100.
Their album Congratulations I’m Sorry went platinum and the album’s single “As Long as It Matters” was nominated for a Grammy Award.
Other songs that attained a top-25 ranking include “Found Out About You,” which reached spot no. 25 in 1994, and “Til I Hear It From You,” a 1996 single that peaked at no. 9 on the Billboard Hot 100.
“Gin Blossoms will give our fans a unique mix of rock and pop,” said Homestead-Miami Speedway President Al Garcia. “Having them kick off the race will get everyone’s adrenaline pumping, as their upbeat style is sure to resonate with our fans. It’s the perfect prelude for a Championship race.”
Tickets for 2019 Ford Championship Weekend, which consists of the Ford EcoBoost 200 (NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series championship race), Ford EcoBoost 300 (NASCAR XFINITY Series
championship race) and Ford EcoBoost 400 (Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series championship race), are now available and can be purchased by calling (866) 409-RACE (7223) or visiting www.HomesteadMiami
