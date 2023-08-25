On Friday September 1st, Miami will open their 20th season in the ACC, and second of Head Coach Mario Cristobal’s tenure, against the Miami (Ohio) Red Hawks.
Hurricane Nation holds high hopes this year after a very disappointing 2022. Last year the Canes were 5-7 (3-5 ACC) and did not win a home
conference game. The home losses included to Duke by 24, Pitt by 26, Florida State by 42 and an even more embarrassing loss to Middle Tennessee State by 14 at Hard Rock Stadium.
Miami football has been down for a while. Over the 19 years in the ACC the Canes have only managed one 10 win season and have lost nine of their last Bowl games.
So, you ask, why the high hopes? Answer, an unwavering belief in Mario Cristobal’s vision and ability to turn the once proud Miami program around.
Miami has brought in 26 high school recruits with two 5 Star players, and fourteen 4 Star additions. The UM class is ranked #1 in the ACC and #7 nationally.
Miami’s incoming transfer class includes 16 newcomers and is also ranked #1 in the ACC and #7 nationally.
When a recruit is given a 5 Star rank he is projected as a future NFL first round pick. A 4 Star rank is given to those expected to be drafted into the NFL.
The 42 newcomers will be building blocks for Miami’s return to national prominence.
So what’s a reasonable expectation for the Hurricanes this year?
There are 12 regular season games and the Las Vegas line has an over/under of 7.5 wins for Miami this year. Bowl games don’t count in these bets and the oddsmakers are very good at what they do.
Canes Corner sees five games where Miami will be the underdog.
On September 9th, the Canes host the Texas A&M Aggies and the Vegas lines have UM as a 6.5-7.5 dog. Clemson will certainly be favored when they come to Hard Rock and it’s likely North Carolina, NC State and FSU will all be home
favorites when they host the Canes.
Canes Corner sees 8-4 and a decent Bowl bid the most likely scenario.
It’s hard to overstate the importance of the A&M game. It’s only the
second game of the season but will provide a microscopic view of the season to come. Texas A&M is one of the ‘Big Boys.’ Can Miami match up for 60 minutes? A win against the Ags will bring ‘Messi like excitement.’ A bad loss will crush the fan base, and a hard fought competitive football game will keep all heads held high. Canes Corner believes Miami will give A&M all they can handle. A convincing win puts 9 and possibly 10 wins in play.
On the coaching side, there are seven new assistant position coaches and for the third year in a row new Offensive and Defensive Coordinators.
The new OC is Shannon Dawson, whose spread offense has placed the Houston Cougars high in all statistical categories over the last few years. Lance Guidry is the new DC after shepherding the Marshall Thundering Herd to across the board nationally top 10 defensive stats during his tenure.
The three most important position groups in football are Quarterback, Offensive Line and Defensive Line. QB and both sides of the lines are Miami’s biggest strengths this year.
Tyler Van Dyke returns at QB, Jacurri Brown will be the backup. The OL starters look to be LT Jalen Rivers (RS SO) , LG Javion Cohen (SR Alabama TR), C Matt Lee (RS SR, UCF TR), RG Anez Cooper (SO), RT Francis Mauigoa (F, #1 HS OL).
Top backups are oft injured and projected high 2024 NFL draft pick Zion Nelson (RS SR), Samson Okunlola (F, 5 Star), Tommy Kinsler IV (F) and Matthew McCoy (RS FR).
Most OLs play together and are not subbed like the DL where play is situationally dependent.
The DL is absolutely loaded and primed to wreck havoc. At LDE Akheem Mesidor (RS JR) returns as starter after an excellent 2022.
The most talked about player in camp has been Rueben Bain Jr, a
freshman out of Miami Central. Bain, technically a LDE will play all over on both the first and second defensive levels.
Junior Leonard Taylor III is back at LDT.
Purdue transfer Branson Deen (RS SR) is the leader to start at RDT.
Interior DL backups are Jared Harrison-Hunte (RS JR), Georgia St transfer Thomas Gore (RS SR) and Ahmad Moten (RS FR).
At RDE Nyjalik Kelly (SO) should start with Jahfari Harvey (RS JR) and Cyrus Moss (RS FR) backing up.
I’ll preview RB and TE next. The RB room is strong and provides versatility. Four ball carriers will share the duties. I’m going with alphabetical order on this group for now.
Ajay Allen (RS FR), a transfer from Nebraska is opening eyes in camp. Homestead’s own Don Chaney Jr, a fourth year sophomore is back and hopefully 100% healthy. Freshman Mark Fletcher out of American Heritage has size, speed and a very bright future. Robert Parrish JR was last year’s
leading rusher and earned All ACC 3rd Team Honors.
Eventually one or two RBs will earn the carries, only time will tell.
The TE room is a question mark right now. Presumed starter Elijah
Arroyo (JR) is not fully recovered from last year’s season ending injury. With Jaleel Skinner (SO) out with soft tissue damage it looks like Oregon transfer Cam McCormick (RS SR) will open the season as TE starter.
The Wide Receiver Rooms another uncertainty. Xavier Restepo is solid and will start in the slot. Xavier has a great rapport with QB, Van Dyke. Colbie Young (JR) will start wide as the X and Tyler Harrell (RS SR) will be the Z WR. Frank Ladson Jr. (RS SR), Isaiah Horton (RS FR), Jacolby George (JR), and Miami Palmetto’s Robby Washington (FR) and twin of LB Bobby Washington (F) will back up the wides. Brashard Smith (JR) and Ray Ray Joseph (Fr) will back Restepo in the slot.
The WR question is, who will step up and make plays. A massive increase in onfield production from the wideouts is essential for this team’s success.
Back to the defense. LB, CB and S are not in the traditional 3-2-2 set. DC Guidry will be employing a more hybrid back seven.
Returning Junior safeties, All-American Kam Kitchens and James Williams will almost always be on the field. Williams will also move to LB.
Two transfers should start at CB, Oklahoma transfer Jaden Davis (RS SR) and from UCF, Davonte Brown (SR). Davonte’s brother Damari Brown (FR) from
American Heritage, Markeith Williams (RS FR) and Brian Balom (RS SO) look to be primary CB backups. Francisco Mauigoa (JR), Washington St transfer and brother of starting RT Francis Mauigoa will start at MLB.
Wesley Bissainthe (SO) is the starter at the WLB (Will). Guidry’s scheme doesn’t employ a regular SLB (Sam), instead they use a NB (Nickle Back) in their base back seven.
Te’Cory Couch RS SR) will start at the NB spot. Louisville transfer KJ Cloyd SR), Vanderbilt transfer Jadais Richard (SO), Jaden Harris (RS FR), Corey Flagg Jr (JR) and Malik Bryant (FR) should be the primary backup linebackers.
Special teams are all that’s left. Dylan Joyce has come up from down under to assume Punter duties. Joyce follows fellow Aussie Lou Hedley who punted for Miami the last four years and is now a New Orleans Saint.
Andres Borregales returns as Place Kicker.
Joyce will be the Holder for Borregales and Mason Napper the Long Snapper. Ray Ray Joseph and Xavier Restepo will return punts. Chris Johnson and Brashard Smith will return kickoffs.
Be well all and Go Canes!
