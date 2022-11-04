For the second time this season, Beloit College Defensive Back Gavin Thorpe has earned a weekly conference honor. Thorpe did the honors last week as he earned his first Midwest Conference Defensive Performer of the Week award two weeks after garnering the same honor for special teams. Thorpe played a key role in Saturday's 56-0 win against Lawrence University, which also earned him a spot on the D3football.com National Team of the Week.
In that blowout victory, Thorpe added to his conference-leading interception total with two more picks, returning one 29 yards for a touchdown to give the Buccaneers a 14-0 lead mid-way through the first quarter. The Biology major from Homestead, Fla. also recorded three tackles (all solo) and a pass breakup, which nearly went down as his third interception of the day.
After Saturday's game, Thorpe now has a conference-best six interceptions on the season, which is twice as many as the next-highest total, and ranks third in all of NCAA Division-III.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.