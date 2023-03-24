The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) is adopting a holistic management approach for snook that includes a review of several environmental and human factors including habitat, fishing effort and stakeholder feedback to evaluate the fishery at a more local scale.
FWC staff is proposing to establish 10 new management regions with snook regulations based on the status of the fishery in each region.
The public is encouraged to attend one of the FWC’s in-person workshops that are being held throughout the state.
Workshops begin at 6 p.m. and conclude by 8 p.m. EDT.
Local schedule:
March 30, 6–8 p.m.
UF/IFAS Extension Miami-Dade County
18710 SW 288th Street, Homestead, FL 33030
