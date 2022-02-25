FWC - On Saturday February 19th, Investigator Chris Mattson of the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) was on patrol in several of the Sanctuary Preservation Areas (SPA) within the Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary (FKNMS) and it turned out to be a very busy weekend.
At Conch Reef, Investigator Mattson watched a vessel illegally trolling through the SPA which is a closed area to fishing. While they were trolling the individuals on board hooked a barracuda which they placed in their fish box. Upon inspecting the vessel, Investigator Mattson confirmed the violations for harvesting and possessing fish inside the SPA and two citations were issued to the individuals out of Fort Lauderdale.
On the same day while patrolling Davis Reef, Investigator Mattson, watched divers on a hookah rig again, inside the SPA. One individual on the vessel was clearly fishing in the SPA where no fishing is allowed. When Investigator Mattson approached the vessel he asked the operator if the divers were lobster and the operator said yes. A fisheries inspection revealed seven lobsters on board the vessel with two of the seven being undersize. Investigator Mattson issued two citations to the divers who were out of Broward County.
Later in the day, after receiving a phone call from a vessel at Davis Reef, Investigator Mattson responded back to the SPA to a report of an individual illegally fishing. After arriving back at Davis Reef, Investigator Mattson watched a Miami who’s vessel was secured to a mooring buoy and who was fishing from his vessel inside the SPA.
A fisheries inspection was conducted and the man was found to be in possession of Yellowtail Snapper. The man was known to have rented vessels in the past and was known to have been knowledgeable about the Sanctuary rules prohibiting fishing inside the SPA. Investigator Mattson issued a Federal Citation to the individual.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.