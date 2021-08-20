On Wednesday August 11th, FWC Officer Daniel Jones, along with Officer Ryan Livingston of the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, responded to a Search and Rescue report of a missing diver near Calda Channel in Key West, Florida.
The diver was on a dive tank and went under at approximately 4:15 pm. His wife became concerned when they could no longer locate him, and called in the report at approximately 7:10 pm.
FWC Officers took the patrol boat out of the City Marina in Key West at 7:50 pm and headed to Calda Channel. The sun was setting at 8:02 pm. There were several storm clouds moving in, and rain and lightning was off in the distance. The wind had picked up and there were some bigger swells sweeping through.
The officers spoke with the diver’s wife and son and gathered more information. The United States Coast Guard had a marine unit already on scene and had started a grid search pattern. They had their air unit flying around the location as well.
Officers Jones and Livingston started heading to the Coast Guard’s vessel to assist with the search pattern when the wife of the diver started blowing her air horn. They started pointing to the North-East of the FWC’s direction. Officer Livingston grabbed the wheel as Officer Jones grabbed binoculars to scan the water with. They spotted the diver, Daryl Sample, about 200 yards away from our position. Officers responded to the location and pulled up to Sample, who was treading water with all of his gear, looking exhausted into the patrol vessel.
Officer Livingston and Jones worked with Sample to get his gear on board. Sample was extremely relieved and couldn’t thank officers enough. He didn’t need to see a doctor, just needed to relax and catch his breath. He had been treading water with all of his gear for over 45 minutes.
By the time the officers got Sample back to his vessel, the sun had been down and it was just about too dark to see. The rain clouds had managed to pass around them up until this point, but now the rain started coming down hard and fast, and sideways.
Officers escorted Sample and his family back through Calda Channel, a narrow and serpentine like channel, with blue lights guiding the way. Because the rain was coming down so hard, they had to go slow and use the flashlight to locate all the channel markers. The officers had to stay within 30 yards of Sample’s boat or they wouldn’t be able to see the patrol vessel because it was raining so hard. Sample and his family thanked officers again as everyone made it back safely to the dock.
