Rule changes for Atlantic red porgy, snowy grouper, blueline tilefish recreational harvest, and release of reef fish in state waters.
At its Feb. 22 meeting, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) approved a rule to modify recreational regulations for red porgy, snowy grouper and blueline tilefish in Florida’s Atlantic state waters to be consistent with current and pending regulations in adjacent Atlantic federal waters. The recreational management changes for Atlantic state waters include:
• Reducing the red porgy bag limit from three to one fish per person/day and establishing an open season of May-June.
• Reducing the snowy grouper bag limit from one fish per person/day to one fish per vessel/day and establishing an open season of May-June.
• Reducing the blueline tilefish bag limit from three to two fish per person/day and prohibiting for-hire captain and crew from retaining a bag limit.
Last year, the South Atlantic Fishery Management Council approved management changes to help rebuild the red porgy and snowy grouper stocks, which are overfished and undergoing overfishing, and to reduce the risk of overfishing for blueline tilefish.
Consistent regulations between state and federal waters can help improve the stock status of these fisheries, prevent federal closures while allowing harvest opportunities coast-wide and aid in enforcement.
The red porgy recreational limits will be effective April 1, 2023 in Atlantic state waters, and the snowy grouper and blueline tilefish regulations will go into effect at a later date once pending federal regulations have been implemented.
Learn more about recreational saltwater fishing regulations at MyFWC.com/Marine.
(FWC) approved a rule to require the possession of a descending device or venting tool that is rigged and ready for use on board a vessel when harvesting or attempting to harvest, including catch and release, of reef fish in state waters.
This rule will also require the use a descending device or venting tool if a fish is exhibiting signs of barotrauma prior to release.
This rule is designed to increase the survival of released reef fish, a top priority management issue in the Gulf and South Atlantic.
As reef fish are reeled up from depth, they can suffer pressure-related injuries known as barotrauma. These injuries include the stomach protruding out of the mouth, bulging eyes, bloated belly, distended intestines and inability to swim down independently. If not treated correctly, barotrauma can be lethal to reef fish.
Tools such as descending devices or venting tools can help released fish recover from the effects of barotrauma. Descending devices are weighted devices capable of releasing fish at a depth that is sufficient to recompress expanded gas and help fish recover from the effects of barotrauma. Venting tools are sharp, hollow instruments that allow expanded gas to escape from an over-expanded swim bladder.
Barotrauma mitigation tool requirements have already been adopted in Gulf and Atlantic federal waters. In Gulf federal waters, fishers have the choice of possessing either a descending device or a venting tool that is rigged and ready for use. In Atlantic federal waters, fishers are required to have a descending device that is readily available for use.
Find current reef fish gear requirements at MyFWC.com/ReefFishGear. Anyone who plans to harvest or attempt to harvest, including catch and release, certain reef fish species in Gulf or Atlantic waters from a private recreational vessel (includes anglers over 65 years of age), must sign up for the free State Reef Fish Angler designation and renew it annually.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.