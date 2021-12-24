At its December meeting, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) approved regulation changes in an effort to further diamondback terrapin conservation.
Throughout their range, diamondback terrapin populations are in decline due to a variety of issues including habitat loss, unsustainable collection from the wild due to growing popularity in the global pet market, predation and road mortality.
Because of overlapping habitat, there is also a potential for terrapins to be accidentally killed in blue crab traps.
Beginning March 1, 2022, the collection of diamondback terrapins from the wild will be prohibited with exception of collection for scientific research with a permit.
Also, people who have diamondback terrapins as pets before March 1, 2022, may legally keep these animals but must obtain a no-cost permit.
The Commission also directed staff to explore options regarding captive breeding of diamondback terrapins, including morphs such as albinos, and bring that topic back to a future Commission meeting.
In addition, by March 1, 2023, all recreational blue crab traps will be required to have rigid funnel openings no larger than 2 x 6 inches at the narrowest point or 2 x 6-inch bycatch reduction devices (BRD) installed.
BRDs can reduce incidental terrapin mortality by keeping terrapins from entering crab traps and are intended to have little impact on blue crab catch.
Diamondback terrapins are medium-sized turtles that live in brackish water habitats statewide, including salt marshes, barrier islands, mangrove swamps, tidal creeks and rivers. They eat a variety of foods including snails, crabs, clams, mussels, worms, fish and plants.
Five subspecies occur in Florida, three of which can be found nowhere else in the world.
Measuring at about 9.4 inches long, female diamondback terrapins are typically larger than males, which measure about 5.5 inches in length.
Diamondback terrapins can usually be distinguished by the pattern on their shell, which consists of concentric rings and a “diamond-like” pattern with knobs along their backs.
The shell is often multi-colored with outer rings being lighter than inner rings. In some cases, the shell is completely dark. The plastron, or underside of the shell, can be yellow or orange, though it is sometimes all black. Their skin is often grey to pale white with black spots or bars. Some individuals may lack markings, or may have a pink hue around the cheeks.
Diamondback terrapins are active during daylight hours for most of the year. Within brackish water habitats, terrapins may be found basking in open or densely vegetated areas, submerged in muddy substrates,
foraging on land or water and hiding under vegetation to protect themselves from predators or the elements. In Florida, males reach maturity between two and three years of age and females reach maturity between four and five years of age. Terrapins have been known to live for up to 40 years in captivity, and scientists estimate that they typically live for about 25 years in the wild.
In Florida, courtship occurs in the spring, between March and May. Nesting usually takes place during the day in sparsely vegetative sandy areas above the high tide line. Nesting season occurs from April through July, but may be extended depending on the area. Females can lay two or three times per year, with clutch size ranging from five to ten eggs.
Diamondback terrapins eat a variety of foods including snails, crabs, clams, mussels, worms, fish and plants.
For more information on these diamondback terrapin regulation changes, visit MyFWC.com/FreshwaterTurtles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.