On April 7th, FWC Officers Brian Sapp, Chris Boley along with the US Fish and Wildlife Officers Jared Brierly and Mindi Patterson coordinated a cleanup operation on state owned land in Big Pine Key.
An area was littered with over 220 lbs. of trash, rotten food, and other items that were deemed hazardous to the native wildlife in the area. The trash and litter was bagged and disposed of properly at local landfill.
