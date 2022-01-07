If you listed “try a new adventure” as a New Year’s resolution, you live in an ideal place for either snorkeling or scuba to experience the fascinating underwater world.
In addition to the Biscayne National Park Institute Eco-tours, neighboring Key Largo is often referred to as the “Dive Capital of the World” and is home to John Pennekamp State Park.
If you aren’t certain about “going all the way under” with scuba, snorkeling is an excellent way to see many reefs and even some shallow shipwrecks.
The protected waters of our local marine sanctuaries are home to turtles, stingrays, and hundreds of species such as angel fish, barracuda, groupers, hog fish, parrot fish, snappers, and trumpet fish.
You need only a mask, snorkel, set of fins, and maybe a lightweight vest to slip into the water. The secret to snorkeling is breathing through your mouth, relaxing, and simply floating as you look down; no significant effort is involved once you get the hang of it.
Snorkeling excursions usually cost around $50 per person depending on the operation you book with.
If you are comfortable with snorkeling, literally taking the plunge with scuba allows you to linger longer in the aquatic world. Men, women, and children from age ten to eighty-plus gear up and go under to temporarily co-exist with marine creatures and plants. Bulky Self-Contained Underwater Breathing Apparatus (SCUBA) equipment used by early pioneers like Jacques Cousteau has been streamlined, and an introductory course like “Discover Scuba” allows you to descend into the watery domain after a few hours of pool instruction. (One-day “Discover Scuba” type classes are around $300.)
Full certification can be accomplished within three-five days, or you can customize on-line training time to better accommodate busy schedules whether you take a one-day class or a complete scuba course, you combine academic sessions with pool time to learn about the equipment and safety fundamentals. You then move to the ocean where you demonstrate skills such as gliding through water with a sensation that feels like flying.
Although training costs vary, a good rule of thumb is $400-500 per person for full certification. Many places expect you to purchase your mask, snorkel, and fins, but use of all other equipment is generally included in the price of the course. (Do ask if instructional material is calculated separately.)
Are the physical requirements strenuous? No; if you participate in any kind of exercise, the odds are you can dive. There are some medical restrictions such as chronic ear pain. A medical questionnaire is part of signing up for training and dive shop staffs will assist with explaining which conditions are still compatible with scuba.
And yes, toothy/stinging critters do roam the reefs, but common sense and paying attention to basic safety warnings will keep you out of trouble as you navigate among coral-studded rocks. Scuba and snorkeling are not sports for everyone, yet it is easy to try, and for those who live here with Biscayne National Park and nearby Key Largo, it is truly an accessible adventure.
If you do join into the scuba community, there are also volunteer opportunities with organizations such as the Coral Restoration Foundation (CRF) and the Reef Environmental Education Foundation (REEF).
Go to https://www.biscaynenationalparkinstitute.org for more information about excursions in Biscayne National Park or do an internet search on Key Largo to find almost two dozen dive centers and charter companies that offer snorkeling and/or scuba diving.
