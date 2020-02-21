FAST LANE FRIDAY RETURNS THIS WEEK
Homestead-Miami Speedway Hosting Fast Lane Friday
Twice a Month in 2020
For your fix of adrenaline, exhilaration and speed, Homestead-Miami Speedway is the place to be on Friday, February 21 as Fast Lane Friday returns to the South Florida track.
Car enthusiasts and guests will be able to enter their street-legal cars to compete on the Speedway’s 1/8-mile drag strip from 6 p.m. to
midnight.
This week’s Fast Lane Friday is the final one before Homestead-Miami Speedway hosts all three of NASCAR’s national series next month.
NASCAR will be at the Speedway March 20-22, and is headlined by the Dixie Vodka 400 on Sunday.
Following the Dixie Vodka 400 race weekend, Fast Lane Friday will return April 3, and will run twice a month.
2020 Fast Lane Friday Dates
February 21
April 3 & 17
May 8 & 22
June 5 &19
July 10 & 24
August 7 & 21
September 11 & 25
October 9 & 23
November 6 & 20
December 4 & 18
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.