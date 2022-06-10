Drive your car on the Oval of Homestead-Miami Speedway.
For a limited time, purchase your tickets for the return of the NASCAR Playoffs on October 23 and receive 3 free track laps per ticket for our July 17 Give Back at the Track event.
That's a $25 value for each regular-priced Dixie Vodka 400 ticket.
Get tickets at:
https://www.homesteadmiamispeedway.com/events/2022-nascar-weekend
Enter coupon code: 22HMSLAPS
