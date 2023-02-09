Join the Canes Men’s Baseball Team on Saturday, February 11th at 4 p.m. for Fan Fest followed by the Alumni Game starting at 6 p.m.
Fan Fest Activities
★ The team will be signing autographs from 4 p.m. - 5 p.m.
★ Take pictures at the dress-like-a-Cane photo booth
★ Take a tour of the weight room facility
★ Kids can run the bases
★ Kids can hit in the batting cages
★ Concessions will also be open, so you can enjoy your first Mark Light Milkshake of the year!
A free event except for parking. You must register your vehicle via the PaybyPhone system to park on campus.
