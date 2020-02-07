Four more Buccaneers are on their way to playing college football next season.
South Dade had four players sign national letters of intent on National Signing Day, giving the Bucs a total of eight seniors who have signed.
Wide receiver Trevon Sanders picked Florida A&M over Rhode Island and others. Quarterback Kelvin Durham is headed to Fort Valley State in Georgia, cornerback Harry Henderson picked Pikeville, and cornerback Jalin Wilson chose Valdosta State.
“It’s great to see these guys grow, come in, produce, and then ultimately at the end achieve their goal of extending their education and getting an opportunity to play football, something they enjoy and love,” said South Dade head coach Nate Hudson, who guided the Bucs to a 7-4 season. “I put it right there with the championship.”
Sanders caught 16 passes for 336 yards and a team-high seven touchdowns as a senior. He also rushed for 150 yards, threw for 37 and a score, and scored two 2-point conversions.
“It’s exciting,” Sanders said.
“It’s the next step in my life. I overcame a lot so this means a lot to me. Out of all of the schools, Florida A&M is the one that showed the most love and their offense is a lot like the one at South Dade. I’m going to be a factor there.”
Durham completed 78 of 149 passes (52.3 percent) for 1,169 yards and 17 touchdowns with six interceptions, and also rushed for 472 yards and six touchdowns on 91 carries in nine games this past season.
“He’s really just taking off,” Hudson said. “This was only his third year playing quarterback.
He’s an athlete so wherever you line him up, he’ll play, but he did a great job at the quarterback position for us. I think the sky is the limit for him.”
Henderson and Wilson each had one interception and they returned the picks for touchdowns. They joined Jaiden Francois (Nebraska) and Keshawn Washington (Miami) in the secondary, which has produced a number of college players in recent years including Antwan Cordy (Syracuse), James Wiggins (Cincinnati), DJ Ivey (Miami), and Jamal Anderson (FIU).
