The International Fly Fishing Film Festival, coming both virtually and live to Fort Myers on Sept. 2, features nine short and feature-length films from all corners of the globe showcasing the passion, lifestyle, and culture of international fly fishing.
The live showing is at the Alliance for the Arts, 10091 McGregor Blvd., while the virtual presentation may be reached at reached at https://watch.eventive.org/if4us/play/6261ad4e7f052900c0fd6d7a
Theater doors will open at 6:30, with both live and virtual showings starting at 7 p.m. General admission for either the live or virtual event is $15. Once logged in, access to the virtual film showing will be granted for 7 days.
Both events are hosted by Alliance for the Arts. For information about the event, contact molly@artinlee.org.
In addition to the films, there will be fly-fishing product giveaways and other promotions at the event.
One attendee will be selected to win the 2022 Grand Prize drawing consisting of fly-fishing gear provided by International Fly Fishing Film Festival sponsors and valued at thousands of dollars.
Among the films to be screened are:
- Caddis Magic. A film of hope that bugs will hatch and trout will rise to them;
- Farquhar, by FlyFishing Nation. For the first time in over a year, community of anglers visits Farquhar Atoll, one of the most remote Outer Islands of the Seychelles, in the middle of theIndian Ocean;
- Out West. Smallmouth bass on flyrod poppers cast by Brian O’Keefe;
- Casting Maya. Ascension Bay in Mexico’s Yucatan in search of bonefish, permit, snook and tarpon;
- A Season in the South. Remote rivers in the different regions of New Zealand’s South Island;
- Flat Out. 2021 Stimmies Anglers Choice Winner exploring Australia’s Pacific and Indian Ocean saltwater flats; and
- Into Blue. A trip up to the salt of Far North Queensland, Australia, wading and wandering the flats.
Other films include,
A Fly-fishing Refugee, the story of a Polish dissident in the early 1980s yearning for wild rivers; and Home Waters, a look at the trophy trout of British Columbia, Canada.
For more information and film trailers, visit info@flyfilmfest.com
