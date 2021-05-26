Former South Dade star pitcher Alek Manoah's MLB debut with the Toronto Blue Jays has been delayed after Wednesday's game against the New York Yankees was postponed.
Manoah, a former first-round pick in 2019 out of West Virginia, is slated to make his debut on Thursday at 4:05 p.m. in the first game of a doubleheader at Yankee Stadium.
"I'm sure he wanted to pitch today," Blue Jays manager Charlie Montoyo said. "He had a lot of family coming in and all of that stuff, but I'm sure he'll be fine tomorrow.”
Manoah went 3-0 with a 0.50 ERA in three starts with Triple-A Buffalo to begin his 2021 campaign.
