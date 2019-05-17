Former Bucs Sign With NFL Teams

Four former South Dade state champions have received opportunities with NFL teams as undrafted free agents.

Marshall wide receiver Tyre Brady signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars, FIU wide receiver CJ Worton signed with the Atlanta Falcons, and Miami cornerback Jhavonte Dean signed with the Cleveland Browns while Grand Valley State linebacker Tyree Horton received an invitation to participate in rookie mini-camp with the Oakland Raiders.

“I was ecstatic,” said South Dade head coach Nate Hudson, who coached the four during their 2013 title run. “It was joyful because it was things we dream of with having an opportunity to coach a kid and then they go on to have an opportunity wear an NFL helmet knowing their roots come from here at South Dade.”

The four who helped lead the Bucs to their only state championship will be looking to be the first NFL players from South Dade to appear in a game since Ed Stinson last played in 2017.

Brady caught 133 passes for 1,944 yards and 17 touchdowns in two seasons at Marshall, Worton caught 37 passes for 627 yards and six touchdowns in his lone season at FIU, Dean recorded 27 tackles and three interceptions in two seasons at Miami, and Horton had 65 tackles in his one season at Grand Valley State.