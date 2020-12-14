It has been said that the only constant in life is change. In no other year has this phrase rang truer than in 2020, especially in the sports world. In a way we have become used to it, and in other respects we have become immune to it. It’s part of what we all must endure, and learn how to navigate if we are to experience success in any industry.
This trend continued earlier this week when it was announced that our 2021 NASCAR weekend will be moved back by a week, with the Dixie Vodka 400 weekend now being run February 27-28. It will now consist of a NASCAR Xfinity Series race on that Saturday, to be followed by the Dixie Vodka 400 Cup Series race the day afterwards.
With the uncertainty surrounding the pandemic and the tenuous situation of being able to hold events in California, the season will now open with two straight weekends at Daytona International Speedway, with the circuit then coming to Homestead for the third weekend to close out the month of February. As it did last year to tremendous response, NASCAR will race on the DAYTONA road course the weekend after the DAYTONA 500.
When we were slotted in for our 2021 date, I talked about how much I really like that weekend. The fact that it fell immediately after the season-opening DAYTONA 500 provided us many opportunities. Most importantly, it gave the fans numerous options to start the season in the Sunshine State with two great race weekends at a pair of tremendous venues. That will still be the case but now one week later and one week longer.
The success for any event is continuity. For 18 straight years fans came to know that when mid-November rolled around, it was time for Ford Championship Weekend at Homestead-Miami Speedway. As we carve our new identity in a post-championship environment, we want to convey that laid back mentality at our track, just like you would feel if you were spending a weekend in the Florida Keys. Whether it’s relaxing on our infield beach, experiencing a sampling of Little Havana or listening to some of the area’s finest music, our goal for the fans is for a weekend at Homestead-Miami Speedway to be a microcosm of spending a weekend in Miami.
With limited capacity for 2021, we still hope to be able to do that as much as we possibly can, making the experience as fruitful as possible for our fans. Some elements of what I just alluded to will be incorporated as part of your visit, making it clear you are in Miami. Others will have to be put off until 2022, just like many things. As we prepare for 2021, we also have an eye towards 2022 and beyond as we settle into our new weekend.
For this year, we will pivot just a bit, which pales in comparison when you look at some of the scheduling modifications that have taken place in other sports – pro and college. And some of them have gone on to provide fantastic entertainment. When Coastal Carolina needed an opponent last weekend, it called another undefeated team at the time, BYU, who flew from Provo, Utah to Conway, South Carolina for what was one of the best college football games, not just of the year, but in quite some time. It all happened with just a few days advanced notice.
As I’ve said many times previously, if there is anything that the pandemic has taught us from a sports perspective is that there are things that can be done in every sport that before March 2020 we didn’t think possible. It has altered our mindsets in a way as we have all had to adjust with being very flexible and not shooting down ideas because they might have seemed very
far-fetched at the time. That’s why some of the things you saw specifically in our sport last year such as no practice or qualifying, will be standard for most events in 2021.
So as we move through our NASCAR offseason and prepare as a track and as an industry, and will be ready to adjust as needed, but can’t wait to host the Dixie Vodka 400 NASCAR weekend, February 27-28.
BACK TO BACK ON-TRACK EXPERIENCES: It will be a busy two weeks at the track for those wishing to take their personal vehicles on our track. A week from tonight, on December 18, we will host another Fast Lane Friday, with the same COVID-19 guidelines in place. The following weekend, on Saturday, December 26, we will have another Give Back at the Track, where guests can take their street-legal vehicles for laps around our oval for a donation to our charitable outreach program, “Driving for a Cause,” a donor-advised fund of the NASCAR Foundation. All the information on both events can be found at www.homesteadmiamispeedway.com. Thanks and we look forward to seeing you there!
UPCOMING HOMESTEAD-MIAMI SPEEDWAY EVENTS
December 18
- Fast Lane Friday
December 26
-Give Back at the Track
HOMESTEAD-MIAMI SPEEDWAY 2021 NASCAR WEEKEND
February 27
- NASCAR Xfinity Series race
February 28
- NASCAR Cup Series Dixie Vodka 400
