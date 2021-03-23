FWC - Calling all certified divers!
Florida Sea Grant is in search of recreational SCUBA divers to become citizen scientists and monitor local reefs for stony coral tissue loss disease.
This requires participating in a FREE training offered by Florida Sea Grant Extension Agent, Ana Zangroniz.
You can register for the training: https://ufl.zoom.us/meeting/register/tJYrc-arqTgvG9ySyQmbu7Pv3wPEmL6nwjQTW
Please contact Ana Zangroniz with questions at: azangroniz@ufl.edu.
