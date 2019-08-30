Youth football players with the Florida City Razorbacks gather after practice to listen to Super Bowl Champion Antonio Robinson. Antonio shared his inspirational story of overcoming the odds from starting his journey on this field as a Razorback many years ago through all the obstacles life presented him. The Fellowship of Christian Athletes and Reef Tropical hosted the evening, with many community leaders coming out to show their support for the kids, including Florida City Police Chief Pedro Taylor
