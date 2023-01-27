The Florida National Parks Association’s (FNPA) journey to make the Florida Bay Forever Auto Tag a reality has been long and challenging.
The tag which features an image of a fisherman on Florida Bay by acclaimed local photographer Robert Chaplin, will raise money to support Everglades Nation Park programs focused on Florida Bay.
Initial efforts over a 7-year time frame resulted in approval by the State Legislature in 2020. With that approval also came a change in the Florida Specialty License Plate Program requirements. Organizations now had to have 3000 plates purchased prior to production as opposed to the 1000 previous requirement though still in the allotted 2-years of presales.
Marketing efforts got off to a good start only to be stymied by COVID and the many restrictions that it brought. With the FNPA and other organizations across the state struggling to meet the 2-year deadline, the state provided some relief. Jim Sutton, former FNPA Executive Director, told the News Leader, “The State of Florida passed a law extending the deadline an additional 24 months which allows us through September 30th, 2024 to get to 3000.”
With the additional time, the FNPA’s Board of Directors looked for an innovative way to meet the goal of 3000. They decided to give away the first 3000 tags.
Sutton explained, “The idea is that it’s much easier to give away 3000 than it is to sell 3000, and that is proving to be true. The reasoning behind it is to get to the 3000 quicker so that the State of Florida starts stamping these things out and making them available in the DMVs.”
Reaching that goal also allows marketing through the renewal notices that the State sends to vehicle owners.
To get the word out and to help the public take advantage of the give away FNPA has resumed their marketing efforts at community events.
Jim Sutton commented, “The most recent event was the Cutler Ridge Chili Cookoff.
We gave away 70 at that 1-day event.” With the events and ongoing online sales Sutton estimated that they are very close to one third of the way to their goal.
To take advantage of the give away and to support Everglades National Park’s Florida Bay programs, Florida vehicle owners can go online at either www.floridabayforever.com or https://floridanationalparksassociation.org. After the giveaway reaches 3000 the price will be $32.50 per plate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.