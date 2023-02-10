Both the South Dade Senior High School’s Boys’ and Girls’ wrestling teams won the Greater Miami Athletic Conference championship hosted by South Dade.
The boys’ team had nine first place finishers and won by a large margin.
The girls had six individual champions.
There were 24 teams participating in the two-day tournament.
“This means that we are the best team in Miami-Dade and the district. We have not missed a step in our conditioning. The program has been very successful. Everyone lives and loves wrestling. We have a lot of tough people on in our community,” said Gamaliel Duran, girls coach and third assistant boys coach for South Dade.
For the girls, first place champions included Aviatzi Gonzalez -100 lbs., Rebbah Kinkade - 105 lbs., Kathleen Fisher - 125 lbs., Geraldine Honore -130 lbs., Anish Paz -145 lbs and Yoseline Perez - 235 lbs. Perez is now considered number one in Florida in her weight class.
Isabella Sanabra earned second at 115 lbs. and Jnelli Perez earned second at 110 lbs. TJ Broadnex earned third at 140 lbs. and Beyonce Espinosa earned third at 120 lbs.
Boys first place finishers included Sawyer Bartelt - 220 lbs., Luis Acevedo - 120 lbs., EJ Solis -138 lbs., Gavin Balmeceda - 152 lbs., Coredell White -160 lbs., Lawrence Rosario -170 lbs., Chris Sanchez - 182 lbs., Ansel Cervantes -195 lbs., and Marcelo Rosario - 285 lbs.
“They did a really good job and have been working hard. The energy is different this year. The wrestlers are very committed and focused on tournaments. They are working hard and it shows on the mat. The team members are more mature than last year. They are becoming leaders,” said Duran.
Luis Acevedo, a team leader said he loves wrestling and is willing to put in the effort it takes to be a good wrestler. “It takes dedication and heart to be a good wrestler,” he said. “The discipline of wrestling teaches you to be a man.”
Yoseline Perez, a leading member of the girls team said she loves wrestling and being on the team. “I have gained confidence through wrestling. I was asked to join the team and I have enjoyed it. We have a strong bond on the team. We are sisters on this team,” she said.
Anisah Paz, a leader on the team said she loves wrestling. “The team is doing well and we are getting better. I love being on the team,” she said.
Both the girls’ and boys’ teams are getting ready for the upcoming post season. Both teams will likely do well in the district, regional and state competitions.
