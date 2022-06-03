Enjoy a Father’s Day Fishing Cruise on Sunday, June 19th from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
The Pelican Island Skipper pontoon boat will depart from Deering Estate for a three-hour catch and release fishing trip.
Deering Estate staff will educate guests on fishing techniques, sea birds and sea mammals.
It is encouraged for guests to bring their own rods and tackle. Bait will be provided and a limited number of rods.
Cost: $45 per person. Space is limited.
Tickets can be purchased at https://miamidadeparks.com/FL/miami-dade-county-parks-recreation/catalog/index/
The vessel complies with Coast Guard Regulations and is ADA accessible. Weather and water conditions are closely monitored prior to departure. Trips may be cancelled and rescheduled due to weather and water conditions. Check-in is located at the Main Gate.
The Deering Estate also offers a variety of on the water adventures including Lighthouses of Biscayne Bay & Boca Chita Key Cruises, weekend kayak rentals, and paddleboard rentals at Deering Point.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.