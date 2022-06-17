“This is epic!”
With that glowing ndorsement from my son, I can safely say that the Florida Truck Meet, held this past weekend at Homestead-Miami Speedway was a
complete success.
Not just for the truck owners, companies, and vendors, but the spectators, kids, and families in attendance.
And while the annual truck festival has had its home in Daytona since 2014, this year's event held here June 10-12 was not to be outdone.
Sure, Friday’s first day might have been dampened by the rain, but Saturday and Sunday’s exceptionally beautiful weather more than made up for the soggy opening day.
Amongst thousands of people attending the three-day festival of all things truck, my son and I walked among creeping metal behemoths and two-story tall fuel-injected monsters, and loved every minute of it.
Now as this was my nine-year-olds first time at a truck show, he really didn’t know what to expect as we climbed down through the racetrack’s Jimmie Johnson exit 48 tunnel this past Sunday – also known as the Southernmost tunnel in the continental United States – and came up into a chrome and rubber, diesel-fueled gala on the other side.
As I watched his eyes widen larger than the tires on some of the trucks, I was even more grateful this was in our area this year.
After parking relatively close to the entry to the fun, my son bounded out of the car ready to see it all.
“Come on daddy, let’s go!,” my son Nathaniel begged me, as he eagerly eyed the festivities.
Strolling past Italian ice and ice cream vendors, food trucks, and beverage stands, we weaved in and out through the crowd.
Gawking at giant speaker systems affixed to the backs of neon-colored jeeps and brightly colored 4X4s, rims lit even brighter with LEDs, or glistening with protruding spikes, we were both shocked at how much attention and detail had been paid (and literally) in outfitting the vehicles with amazing tech and hardware.
The entire time we did so, booths blared reggaeton and hip-hop, as attendees buzzed in out of them buying all kinds of merchandise: like shirts, hats, and accessories, reveling in their purchases just as much as the excitement all around.
Additionally, trucks of all kinds and wheel numbers dotted the inside of the truck fest; we saw trucks with up to six wheels, and even a toddler in a power wheels truck hauling a similarly tiny flatbed, complete with monster truck on it.
Not to be outdone though, none of the parked trucks stayed that way for too long, as they soon joined the constant circling parade of trucks rotating around the entire festival, blaring even more music, and ejecting shirts and backpacks out to the awaiting outstretched arms of fans, looking to increase their collection of free truck meet swag.
As we joined others in taking pictures of all the vehicles, or each other in front of them, we got to hop into one – which would become one of the highlights of the day’s trip.
Watching my son climb up over the twice-his-size tire, and making his way into the driver seat of a large neon-blue buggy, we both smiled as he giddily beamed over the top of the crowds from it.
I got to join him – in the passenger seat, of course – while the owner snapped pics of us from down below.
I’m framing these picture for my desk, it was amazing…
As we worked our way back down, the owner handed us stickers of the buggy, to which we then fully comprehended just how incredible it was: this was a life-sized Hot Wheels vehicle!
Complete with a Hot-Wheels label on the side, we watched in awe as the owner drove off, knowing we had just sat in a piece of history.
Making our way to the other side of the truck show, Nathaniel spotted a vendor with some baseball caps he was interested in.
Approaching the Synergy Manufacturing booth, a California company specializing in high-end auto components, we saw they also had one last tank top, black and emblazoned with their stylized ‘S’ logo on the front, accompanied with a picture of a pastel sunset, dark palm trees, and a UFO abducting a person on the back.
He loved it even more than the caps.
As both were $20 though, Scott Jabs from Synergy Manufacturing made the decision even easier as to which one we should get.
“He’s got a lot of hair, the shirt might be a better idea,” Jabs said.
Looking at each other and then laughing happily at my son’s rapidly
expanding afro, the tank top definitely made more sense.
Speaking with Jabs, he also noted the immense turnout of the truck weekend.
“It’s been fantastic, we’ve had a lot of good response, a lot of good people,” said Jabs, “nothing crazy has happened, generally good enthusiasts.”
Despite the change of venue, Jabs talked about the impressive amount of people who came out.
“A little bit smaller, being that its changed locations, but generally a good crowd,” Jabs said, “well bigger than I thought it was going to be.”
Jabs, as an attendee of previous truck meets, also declared what the main reason for the large turnout and success of this year’s event was.
“They like seeing the trucks that come from all over the country,” said Jabs.
And for those who missed it this year here, or have never been to the Florida Truck Meet, Jabs offered the following advice.
“You guys got to come out and see the show, it’s just an epic show, always a good time,” Jabs said.
So now armed with even more swag, stickers and keychains from Synergy, there was only one thing to do: get some food!
Before we could do so however, we passed the ice-cream truck and Italian Ice booth again, each one on opposite sides of the road tempting us, and had to pull ourselves away from them until after we had some real food first.
So since I’m a huge fan of them, and hadn’t eaten yet, I ordered cheese fries and deep-fried Oreos from a lovely little food truck; Nathaniel ordered a hot dog with fries.
It was then that my son shocked me.
“I’ve never had cheese fries,” said my son, as my mouth fell open at the stunning admission.
“What!,” I said in even greater disbelief, “we’ll fix that today,” I triumphantly declared.
“Or deep-fried Oreos,” Nathaniel said.
I almost passed out…
After getting our larger-than-expected portions, we made our way to some very welcome tables inside the Speedway’s pit garages.
There, my son and I shared his first experience with some of his dad’s
favorite foods.
While he didn’t like the cheese fries (yay, more for me), he loved the deep-fried Oreos (yay, cause I couldn’t/should eat them all), and saved his fries.
Now full and happy, we were both ready to be off for dessert.
Centering ourselves between the Italian Ice and ice cream truck, we debated which would be the ideal snack, and settled on two cups of cherry Italian Ice.
"When was the last time we had Italian Ice," I wondered aloud, so it only made sense to fix that culinary conundrum too, since we didn't remember.
Hauling all of our goodies and desert back to a table at the entrance, Nathaniel and I sat and watched as the truck meet winded down, and people made their way back to their cars and out of the increasingly hotter afternoon.
“This was a great father/son adventure day dad,” said Nathaniel, “thanks for taking me to my first truck show, it was so cool!”
Making our way back to our car, then through the Homestead-Miami Speedway tunnel, and on to the street, passing those same trucks we
witnessed earlier, as we all made our way home, Nathaniel and I happily recalled the highlights from earlier in the day, and vowed to definitely come back next year.
And yes, thank you Florida Truck Show, it was indeed epic – and it’s always amazing to get an early Father's Day gift like this one, especially when spent with my son.
