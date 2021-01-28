South Florida’s most popular form of legal drag racing will be making its return to Homestead-Miami Speedway on Friday, February 5.
Fast Lane Friday will run from 6 pm – 12:00 am, and the event will be held with modified procedures as a result of COVID-19, which will include a limit of 200 driver participants at any one time.
Tickets for driver participants are $20 in advance on-line or $25 at the gate. Each vehicle must purchase a minimum of one driver participant ticket.
Additional guest passes are available for $10 in advance and $15 at the gate.
Tickets can be purchased in advance by going to www.homesteadmiamispeedway.com.
Other guidelines are as follows:
• Everyone entering the venue must wear a face covering at all times
• Everyone entering the facility will need to go through a COVID-19 screening process
• Re-entry is not permitted
• Those who pre-purchase on-line should enter the facility through Gate 18, off Palm Drive
• Participants purchasing at the gate should enter through Gate 16, off 336th Street
For more information, call 866-409-RACE (7223) or email hmstix@homesteadmiamispeedway.com.
