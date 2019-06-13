For your fix of adrenaline, exhilaration and speed, Homestead-Miami Speedway is the place to be on Friday, June 14 as Fast Lane Friday returns to the championship track. Car enthusiasts and guests will be able to enter their street-legal cars to compete on the Speedway’s 1/8-mile drag strip from 6 p.m. to midnight.
Prior to the event, competitors and spectators will have the option of purchasing their tickets online by visiting www.HomesteadMiamiSpeedway.com/FastLaneFriday.
Those who purchase their tickets online in advance of the event will realize a $5 savings. If you buy online, tickets for participants of Fast Lane Friday are $20, while it is $10 for spectators. Any purchase made at the gate is $25 for participants and $15 for spectators. Children 12 and under are free.
In addition to the cost savings, those who purchase their tickets online will enjoy the convenience of entering the facility using their own designated route. Guests who would like to purchase their tickets at the event will enter the facility through a separate route. These traffic patterns can be viewed by visiting the “Fast Lane Friday” page on the Homestead-Miami Speedway website.
To keep up with the most up-to-date Fast Lane Friday information, including weather alerts, competitors and spectators may text “HMSFLF” to 69050 to receive text alerts. www.HomesteadMiamiSpeedway.com/FastLaneFriday
