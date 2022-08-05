Homestead Miami Speedway (HMS) hosted Formula Automobile Racing Association (FARA) USA’s Summer Challenge Saturday and Sunday July 30 and 31.
With a variety of sprint races and qualifying on Saturday and both sprint races and a 2-hour enduro on Sunday it was a weekend packed with competitive sports car racing.
The weekend also featured the FARA Academy Racing School with student drivers being coached by instructors who rode along with them as they negotiated the Road Course at HMS.
Though numbers of cars and fans were both down from FARA’s earlier outings, the weekend’s main event provided an exciting and hard-fought endurance race.
Peter Buczynsky, driving the 729 Parga Prototype solo overcame two spins to finish first overall.
Second and third overall was a two-family affair with sons Angel Benitez Jr and Marcel Fayen besting their fathers Angel Sr. and Juan Buczynsky, covered just over 162 miles and won with a 45 second lead over the second-place car.
FARA’s next race weekend at HMS is the Sunshine 300 held September 3 and 4.
