The Formula and Automobile Racing Association (FARA) opened the racing year on 29 and 30 January at Homestead Miami Speedway (HMS) with its Miami 500 weekend.
With practice and qualifying on Saturday and short sprint races and the signature Miami 500 2-hour endurance race on Sunday the track was buzzing with activity all weekend long. Racers vie for wins both overall and within the class that their cars are assigned based on type and performance.
Race fans were welcomed back to FARA’s traditional grid walk for the first time since the pandemic forced changes. The grid walk, held just prior to the start of the main race allows fans to talk with and take photos with all the drivers participating in the race. Fans were also able to enjoy a classic car show held in the paddock area.
FARA official Serafin Heredia told the News Leader, “The Miami 500 is a great way to kickoff 2022. There is no better place to be racing than HMS with this great weather, great fans and great racers and crews. We at FARA are so grateful and happy to be able to have the fans back.” The Miami 500 was the first of 9 weekends of racing that FARA will hold at HMS this year.
Along with the racing FARA also holds its racing school, called the FARA Academy each race weekend. The youngest driver in Saturday’s field, 15-year-old Matt Paulino, began the Academy at 13. Now racing with his Dad in the number 59 BMW they finished second in class.
For full results, schedule of upcoming events, ticketing and other information go to FARA’s website www.farausa.com .
