Last weekend saw Formula America Racing Association (FARA) bring fans back to Homestead Miami Speedway for sports car sprint and enduro racing.
With practice, qualification, two short races on Saturday and the three hour Hankook 500 on Sunday over 40 entries, ranging from prototypes to Austin Cooper Minis ran on the HMS road course utilizing the front stretch and Nascar turns 3 and 4.
While fans were not allowed in the pit and garage areas, they could park along the infield portions of the road course with excellent views of the tight racing action.
FARA official and track announcer Serafin Heredia commented on the return of fans, “At FARA we have always prided ourselves on being fan first. 2020 has been a difficult year for everyone, and not having our fans at the track was extremely weird. However, this weekend we have welcomed our fans back and we are so happy to be surrounded by our friends once again.”
Sunday’s Hankook 500 overall winner was Mike Kopper in the 101 FP-1 car.
Class winners included Shift Up Now’s team of Kristina Esposito and Indy legend Pippa Mann, and Victor Haye in his Jamaican flag colored Mercedes.
For more information on FARA and upcoming events check their website www.farausa.com and www.homesteadmiamispeedway.com .
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.