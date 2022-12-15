The Hurricane Men (10-1, 2-0 ACC) had a great week and are now ranked #25 in both the AP and Coaches Poll.
The fans at the Watsco Center might have had a better week as they were treated to two of the most entertaining contests one could hope to see.
The Big Red of Cornell (7-2) were the visitors on Dec. 7th and the Ivy Leaguers showed they can play with the big boys.
Miami scored 66 in the first half, the most by any D-1 team this year. The Canes shot 55.4% from the floor. 50.0% from the three and 84.6% from the stripe.
UM had a 66-52 lead at the break, were up 75-54 with 17:45 left, yet needed a last second block by Norchad Omier of Cornell’s three point attempt by Max Watson to stave off defeat.
Cornell plays fast, very fast. They shoot well, defend and share the ball. Their only defeats this year are road losses to ACC teams, BC and UM.
The final was 107-105.
The Big Red only committed 7 turnovers and forced 16 from UM. They had 12 steals and 27 assists. The 27 assists and 105 points were the most ever by a visitor at the Watsco Center. They should do very well in Ivy League conference play.
Miami was led by an amazing Isaiah Wong performance. His 36 points were the most by a Cane in Coach Jim Larranaga’s tenure.
Omier had 17 and 12 for his fifth double-double. Jordan Miller added 22 and 5 and Bensley Joseph had 12 on 4-4 from beyond the arc.
D-1 teams scoring 105 or more had gone 457 games without a loss before Cornell fell to Miami.
On Saturday, Dec. 10th, the NC State Wolfpack (8-3,0-2) were in town with their high scoring trio of Sophomore Terquavion Smith and Grad students DJ Burns and Jarkel Joiner.
The three were red hot in the first frame netting 16,10 and 10 respectively and led the Pack to a 43-34 lead at halftime after being up as much as 16.
Nigel Pack and Wong opened the second half with consecutive threes and it was 43-40. NC St came right back and went up 55-43 inside 14 minutes to go before Miami responded with a 10-0 run in 2:14 and it was 55-53.
It went back and forth before a Harlond Beverly dunk tied it at 67 and brought the house down with 5:22 remaining.
The Canes took the lead 70-67 on a Miller three at the 3:40 mark. A basket by Wong made it 72-67 and completed Miami’s second 10-0 run of the half.
The Wolfpack never were closer than down two from there and a 46-30 second half advantage gave Miami a 80-73 win.
Miller had 25, 5 boards and 3 assists. Omier had his sixth double-double in eleven games with 11and 11.
Wong scored 22 and added a career high 8 assists. Miami only committed 6 turnovers in the win.
The Hurricanes play an exciting brand of basketball. Readers should try to get to a game.
Next up are St Francis (Pa) on Saturday, Dec. 17th at noon and #2 Virginia on Tuesday, Dec. 20th at 8:30. Both games at the Watsco Center on the UM campus.
Isaiah Wong , that was the week that was! He averaged 29.0 points. 6.0 rebounds and 7.0 assists for the week while shooting 63.3% from the floor, 58.3% from deep and 92.9% from the stripe. For those efforts Wong was named the USBWA Oscar Robinson National Player of the Week, Dickie V’s National Player of the Week, Field of 68 P of W, Lute Olson P of W and was the ACC Player of the Week.
Well deserved ‘Zay’.
Wong is a 4th year Junior and I’ve known him since I was invited to his informal work out on a recruiting trip while he was still in high school. You will never meet a harder working, soft spoken and humble young man.
So, where’s the heartbreak? Sadly, this week it’s with the LadyCanes.
The Florida Gators (10-1) were the opponents last Sunday. UM led by 3 after the 1st Q and at the half and extended the lead to 6 after the 3rd Q.
Up 63-58 with 2:33 left the Canes could not hold on as UF outscored Miami 7-2 the rest of the way and the game went to OT. The Gators made 9 of 10 free throws in the extra session with only one bucket but it was more than the 8 points the LadyCanes could muster in a 76-73 UF win.
The LadyCanes were severely limited by the season ending ACL injury to Texas transfer Latasha Lattimore. Tasha’s inside presence will be greatly missed. Haley Cavinder had her best game at Miami with 25 points on 10-14 including 5-8 from deep. Destiny Harden added 18 and 7 boards. Lazaria Spearman had a doubledouble with 10 and 11 boards.
Three missed free throws in the last 4:15 and two turnovers in the last two minutes were the heartbreakers Sunday. Our LadyCanes had the game but let it slip away. Hopefully, Miami’s top recruit, 6’6” Kyla Oldacre will be fully healthy and out on the court very soon.
Next for the Women is a trip to Tallahassee on Dec. 21st for a conference and rival game withe the FSU Lady Noles.
National early signing days for football are Dec. 21st to the 23rd.Canes Corner will have a full report on all signings, transfers coming to UM and players leaving the program in the 12/30 SDNL.
Happy Holidays. Be Well All and Go Canes!
