MENS BASKETBALL -
The Hurricanes were in Pittsburgh on Saturday, January 28th for a matchup with the Pittsburgh Panthers (15-7,8-3). Miami played a great game for 37:32 but it’s a 40 minute game and the Canes fell 71-68 in the most heartbreaking fashion.
Miami was down 15-11 early and went on a 15-2 run to go up 26-17. Pitt cut the lead to five, 38-33 at halftime.
The Canes went up 51-40 with 13:29 left. The Panthers cut it to 57-53 with 07:47.
A Norchad Omier dunk with 02:28 gave UM a 68-60 lead and it looked like Miami was on their way to a crucial road win, but it was not to be.
The Panthers scored the last eleven points for the win.
The Hurricanes missed all four shots, were out rebounded 4-1 and turned the ball over three times in critical situations over that last 02:28.
Pitt’s Blake Hinson tipped in a Jamarius Burton miss with 0:31 left and Pitt were up 79-78 and that was it.
Hinson (Ole Miss/Iowa) is one of three transfers that contributed significantly on Saturday. Hinson, Greg Elliott (Marquette) and Nelly Cummings (Bowling Green/Colgate), Federiko Federiko and Burton all started and played 35+ minutes.
Credit goes to Pittsburgh for the win. They never stopped believing and got it done at the end. The Panthers will be a tough out for any team come tournament time. The Canes have gone WLWLWLWL over the last eight games.
Virginia Tech was up next on Tuesday night, January 31st at the Watsco Center. The Hoakies came in on a mini roll after two home wins, 78-75 over Duke and 85-70 over Syracuse. Miami was up eight with 2:28 left against the Hoakies, just like at Pittsburgh, but deja vu was not to be.
In a game that neither team had a double digit lead, had 17 lead changes and 9 ties the Hurricanes (17-5, 8-4) earned a well deserved 92-83 win.
Va.Tech shot 56.9% from the field, 41.2% from the three point line and 90.0% on free throws, and lost, becoming the first D1 team this season to lose when shooting 55%+, 40%+ and 90%+. Miami was just better.
The Canes were 58.3% from the floor and 42.1% on threes but it wasn’t numbers that earned the win, it was heroes.
Isaiah Wong had 16 first half points to lead Canes to a 45-44 advantage at the break. Norchad Omier had a game leading 21 points and 8 rebounds. Jordan Miller had 14 points, 6 boards and 5 assists. Bensley Joseph came off the bench, added 9 points and provided a lift with his intensity and defense.
They were all heroes but without Nijel Pack their efforts would likely have not been enough. Pack was scoreless in the first half, in fact he didn’t score until, with 7:38 left and Miami down by three, he drained a long bomb for a 68-68 tie.
The Hoaks went up 69-68 but with two more Pack threes from deep the Canes took a 74-69 lead.
Tech tied it at 76 and it was Pack time again. Nijel scored the games next eight points on a layup and two from deep and it was 84-76 with 2:28 to go. All 17 of Pack’s points came in a 5:08 window on 6-6 shooting including 5-5 from beyond the arc.
The Hoakies got within four but clutch free throws by Joseph, Omier and Wong and a thundering slam dunk by Wooger Poplar at the buzzer sealed the victory.
BASEBALL- Opening night is two weeks away. Miami hosts Penn State at 7:00 pm on February 17th in the first game of a weekend series.
Canes Corner was at a Media Day last Friday to see the new field, new bullpens, a new weight training facility and watch the 35 man squad.
Head Coach Gino DiMare, Pitchers Ronaldo Gallo and Andrew Walters, Infielders YoYo Morales and Dominic Pitelli and Outfielder Zach Levenson were all interviewed in a question and answer setting and they expressed a common goal. OMAHA!
Nothing matters to this team but getting to the College World Series. D1 released their preseason All-American awards and no team had more than UM’s three.
Andrew Walters garnered first team honors and both 3B YoYo Morales and 1B CJ Kayfus were named to third team.
With five games in the first six days of the season, the Canes need to identify five starters soon. There are 16 pitchers on the 35 man roster and hopefully DiMare will identify three to join last year’s Karson Ligon and Alejandro Rosario.
Transfer outfielders Ian Farrow (FGCU) and Dario Gomez (Nevada) and Freshmen, IF Blake Cyr and OF Kaden Martin are newcomers with best shots at breaking into the lineup.
The Annual Alumni Game is Saturday, Feb 11th at 6:00 pm and is free admission. Come in the afternoon for batting practice, free posters and autograph signings.
FOOTBALL - The ACC released the 2023 schedule on Monday evening. All times TBA.
Fri. 9/1 Miami (Ohio)
Sat. 9/9 Texas A&M
Thurs. 9/14 Bethune-Cookman
Sat. 9/23 at Temple
Week 5 is the only bye
Sat. 10/7 Georgia Tech
Sat. 10/14 at North Carolina Sat. 10/21 Clemson
Sat. 10/28 Virginia
Sat. 11/4 at NC State
Sat. 11/11 at Florida State
Sat. 11/18 Louisville
Fri. 11/24 at Boston College.
This season Head Coach Mario Cristobal will have his first recruiting class enrolled. Supporters should expect improvement but not miracles. We expect a bowl game this year, a bigger bowl game in ‘24 and hopefully competing with the top teams in ‘25 and challenging for a National Championship in ‘26.
The program was broke, it’s being restored. Patience is required.
Offensive Coordinator Josh Gattis was dismissed this week after one year. Marcus Arroyo, OC at Oregon with Cristobal, Joe Brady, Buffalo Bills QB Coach and OC at LSU and former UCF and Nebraska HC Scott Frost are among name we are hearing in the OC search.
Spring practice opens March 4. Fifteen practices are allowed and will end with the Spring Game at DVR PNK Stadium on April 14.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL - The LadyCanes (13-8,6-4) had mixed results last week.
On Thursday, January 26th, Boston College was the visitor and Miami won 86-65 with a great all around performance by Destiny Harden (23 points, 7 rebounds and 7 steals) and their best defensive effort of the year.
The Canes forced 27 BC turnovers and had 22 steals.
It was a tale of two halves.
BC was up 12 in Q1 and up 41-37 at halftime. Miami came out red hot in Q3 scoring 31 in the frame. Miami’s bench scored 39 points. Karla Erjavec with 13 and Lashae Dwyer led the reinforcements.
On Sunday, January 29th, UM were in Winston-Salem, NC to face Wake Forest. It was a low energy, low scoring affair and was tied 21-21 at halftime. Wake went up six after Q3 before Miami came back and tied it at 44 with 7:32 left. From there Wake took leads of one to five points over the next seven minutes until Miami’s Jasmyne Roberts hit a jumper with 0:31 that put the Canes up 52-51. Miami had two missed shots and two turnovers and WF made four free throws to secure a 55-52 win in a game they were outshot and out rebounded. Eight made three pointers to one for Miami made the difference.
The LadyCanes were at Clemson on February 2nd before a two game home stand. Georgia Tech visits at noon on Sunday, February 5th and Florida State at 6:00 pm on Thursday, February 9th.
Come on out and see great basketball in a terrific atmosphere for only
$5 a ticket.
Be well all and Go Canes!
