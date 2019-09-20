Over the years, Homestead-Miami Speedway has become the epicenter of racing in South Florida. Since our doors opened in 1995, the local community circles its calendars every year for the dates of our NASCAR races as they are one of the biggest events to come to Miami-Dade County every year.
What many people might not realize about the Speedway is that
during the rest of the year, we actually host more than 300 events on property. From racing series and experiences such as Formula & Automobile Racing Association (FARA) or Miami Exotic Auto Racing, to community events like the Mexican American Council’s Farmworker Student Recognition Ceremony, we are able to put on events both on and off the racetrack.
This weekend, we will be hosting two more exciting events in Give Back at the Track and the Craft n’ Draft 5K. Give Back at the Track is an event we have been doing for a several years now, while the Craft n’ Draft 5K is something we are hosting for the very first time. Both events are being held Saturday, September 21.
You might remember Give Back at the Track from a few weeks ago if you came out to the track for the first running of the event. Give Back at the Track is a unique day that allows anyone to bring their personal vehicle out to the Speedway and drive around the same 1.5-mile oval where NASCAR’s champions in all three national series are crowned.
What really makes Give Back at the Track a special day, though, is the impact it has on the community. For $25, participants get three laps around the track and every additional lap costs $10 after that. At the end of the day, all of the money goes towards Driving for a Cause, which is Homestead-Miami Speedway’s charitable arm. Over the years, Driving for a Cause has made a lasting impact in the community by raising funds to support charitable programs and initiatives in South Florida that focus on education and youth development.
During the last Give Back at the Track, 300 cars joined us and combined to complete 3,000 laps around the track. We’re looking forward to hosting everyone again on Saturday from 10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. and hope to see the same success again. If you are able to make it out to the Speedway, don’t forget to bring non-perishable food items as Farm Share will be on site collecting food for those in need.
After Give Back at the Track, runners, joggers and walkers of all ages will navigate portions of our oval and road course during the first ever Craft n’ Draft 5K. The green flag drops at 6:30 p.m., and runners will be led off the starting line by the track’s official pace car – a 2019 Ford Mustang Bullitt. The 3.1-mile run is just the beginning of the fun as participants will be treated to a post-race beer festival. Craft beers are only part of the excitement as the festival will feature live music, food trucks, a trophy presentation and much more.
These two events on Saturday are just a few examples of all the different things we do at Homestead-Miami Speedway throughout the year. There are always plenty of events going on at the track that are open to the public so make sure to be on the lookout for all that we have going on here because there’s almost always something fun happening during the weekends.
Of course, Ford Championship Weekend remains our flagship event and is being hosted this year from No’t a race fun, it’s a great way to spend time with your family. There’s so much happening outside of the race whether it’s live music, tailgating, the midway and so on that there’s something for everyone.
So whether it’s for Give Back at the Track or Ford Championship Weekend, I encourage everyone to come out to our facility sometime and see what we’re all about. Big or small, we take pride in all the events we put on and enjoy serving the South Florida community year round.
NASCAR ACTION THIS WEEKEND
Saturday, September 21
at 7:30 PM (ET)
Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Federated Auto Parts 400 at Richmond Raceway
Tune In: NBCSN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90
Friday, September 20
at 7:30 PM (ET)
NASCAR Xfinity Series GoBowling 250 at Richmond Raceway
Tune In: NBCSN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90
The NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series is off this weekend and will return to action Saturday, October 12 at Talladega Superspeedway.
UPCOMING EVENTS AT HOMESTEAD-MIAMI SPEEDWAY
Sep. 21 Give Back at the Track
Sep. 21 Craft n’ Draft 5K
Sep. 28-29 Championship Cup Series (CCS)
Oct. 4 Fast Lane Friday
Oct. 12-13 Porsche and BMW Owners Club
2019 HOMESTEAD-MIAMI SPEEDWAY NASCAR DATES
Nov. 15
Ford EcoBoost 200 NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series Championship Race
Nov. 16
Ford EcoBoost 300 NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship Race
Nov. 17
Ford EcoBoost 400 Monster Energy NASCAR Series Championship Race
2020 HOMESTEAD-MIAMI SPEEDWAY NASCAR DATES
Mar. 20
NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series Race
Mar. 21
NASCAR Xfinity Series Race
Mar. 22
NASCAR Cup Series Race
