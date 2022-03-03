It’s test time this week for Baseball and both Men’s and Women’s Basketball.
For Baseball it’s a first semester midterm.
For both Basketball squads it’s ‘season on the line’, win and pass, or fail and go home.
Mens Basketball -
The Men now 20-9 (12-6 ACC) let a great opportunity slip out of their hands on Saturday 2/26 when they suffered a heartbreaking 71-70 loss to Virginia Tech. Miami has had conference comeback wins this year against Duke, Syracuse, Clemson, Virginia Tech, NC State and Wake Forest twice. We all know what paybacks are, a *****.
Miami’s Charlie Moore hit a half court shot as time expired up in Blacksburg on January 26 for a 78-75 Canes win. The Hoakies got their revenge as they came back from eight points down with 1:42 left for Saturday’s victory. The loss moved UMs NCAA Tournament hopes from very hopeful to extremely tenuous. (As of newspaper deadline Wednesday) Miami travels to Chestnut Hill on Wednesday to play the Boston College Eagles.
A win gives Miami a coveted double bye in next weeks ACC Tournament and keeps them in the hunt for March Madness. A loss at BC would be devastating. Miami finishes the ACC campaign on Saturday March 5 at Syracuse. With wins at BC and at Syracuse the Canes would be 22-9, 14-6 and a win in the ACCs would most likely guarantee a bid. With a loss at Syracuse UM would likely need to reach the ACC final for a bid.
Women’s Basketball -
The LadyCanes (17-11,10-8) played #23 Virginia Tech on the road midweek and lost a hard fought battle 70-63.
At home Sunday for their regular season finale against Clemson UM responded in a big way.
The Canes were up 49-16 at halftime, emptied their bench and coasted to a 76-40 win. Seniors Mykea Gray, Kelsey Marshall, Naomi Mbandu and Maeva Djaldi-Tabdi were honored.
The ACC Individual awards were announced Monday.
Marshall was named All-Conference Honorable Mention and Ja’Leah Williams received First Team Freshman All Conference honors.
The LadyCanes are the #7 seed in the ACC Women’s Tournament and will play Thursday night against the winner of Wednesday’s Duke-Pittsburgh contest.
A win Thursday would put Miami in a favorable position for a bid to the NCAAs.
Baseball -
Miami was #25 in the D-1 preseason poll. After the sweep of Towson they were #24. Last week the Canes had a midweek 9-1 win over Florida Atlantic before Harvard came in for a three game set over the past weekend.
Harvard prevailed Friday night 11-6 with excellent pitching and timely hitting and the Canes were now 5-1. Saturday evening brought a nail biter. Miami took a 1-0 lead in the first. The Crimson evened it in the fourth and Miami made it 2-1 in the fifth in a tense pitchers duel. Carson Palmquist earned his second win and closed Andrew Walters his second save.
On Sunday, the Canes wasted no time plating four runs in each of the first two frames for an 8-0 early lead on the way to a 10-0 win. Jake Garland went six innings for his second win.
Miami is now 7-1, #22 in the weekly D-1 poll and awaits the 7-2 Florida Gators for a three game rivalry series 3/4-5-6. The Canes are off midweek. The Gators take on Florida A&M Wednesday.
We will learn a lot about these teams this week. One thing we know already is that they are all fine young student athletes who compete to the best of their ability in every game they play. These young men and women all deserve a spot in the NCAA
Championships and I hope they all earn a shot at the gold ring.
Go Canes!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.