Public commenting period runs Jan. 24 – Feb. 26
The National Park Service (NPS) announced today the release of the Environmental Assessment (EA) for the Gulf Coast Site Plan.
The EA is available for review and comment from Jan. 24 to Feb. 26 on the NPS Planning, Environment and Public Comment site (https://parkplanning.nps.gov/gulfcoast).
The EA analyzes the proposal to redevelop site facilities and supporting infrastructure at the Gulf Coast site of Everglades National Park, located in Everglades City. The proposed improvements will address the damages resulting from Hurricane Irma and focus on improving visitor experience while protecting cultural and natural resources and making the site resilient to climate change for the next 50 years.
The EA evaluates the impacts of a no-action alternative and one action alternative. It describes the environment that would be affected by and assesses the environmental consequences of implementing each alternative. Under the no-action alternative, the NPS would maintain the existing conditions at the Gulf Coast site.
The entire Gulf Coast site would be redeveloped under the proposed action, which has been identified as the preferred alternative, including:
• Constructing a new visitor center
• Creating a new public entryway off the roadway
• Elevating the site to address tidal impact, seasonal flooding and increase site resiliency
• Replacing existing bulkheads
• Expanding the marina basin
• Dredging the marina and boat channels
• Installing a living shoreline
The proposed action incorporates guidance from the park’s 2015 General Management Plan and the input received in spring of 2022 during civic engagement and early coordination with other federal, state and tribal governments.
The construction of the new visitor center would fulfill Congress’s direction to construct and designate the “Marjory Stoneman Douglas Visitor Center” in commemoration of the vision and leadership shown by Douglas in the protection of the Everglades.
The public may comment on this EA during the review period which will close on Feb. 26. The preferred method of providing comments is through the project website under “Open For Comment.”
Comments may be submitted in writing to:
Pedro Ramos, Superintendent
Attn: Gulf Coast Site Plan
Everglades National Park Headquarters
40001 State Road 9336
Homestead, FL
33034-6733
The public comment period will be open from Jan. 24 until Feb. 26. Mailed comments should be postmarked no later than Feb. 26.
For more information or questions about the proposed plan, please contact Chief of Planning and Compliance Daniel Noon at 305-242-7717 or daniel_noon@nps.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.