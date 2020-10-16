Additional Homestead Parks have reopen on Monday, October 5, 2020 as the City of Homestead and all of Miami-Dade County continues to move towards a “new normal” in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. City Officials are also
reminding residents that the use of facial coverings while in public is still required.
The following parks will only be open from 7am to 8pm (or sunset) for passive use only such as walking, jogging, biking, or rollerblading. Sports lighting can
operate until 10pm. The use of facial covering is required at all times and pick-up games and non-organized sports may only take place with the use of facial coverings. Open space picnics of less than 10 people are allowed with a minimum of 10 feet of social distance between groups. Homestead Parks &
Recreation Staff will be on site to enforce social distancing protocols within the park and prevent any unauthorized uses.
Blakey Park, 600 SW 14th Avenue, Homestead, FL 33030
• The track will be open for use in one direction only.
• The restrooms will be open from 7 AM to 12 PM and 4 PM to 8 PM Sunset on weekdays and 7 AM to 8 PM Sunset on weekends.
• The playground and fitness equipment will remain closed.
Audubon Park, South Audubon Drive, Homestead, FL 33035
• The walking path will be open for walking, jogging, or biking.
• The tennis court will be open for one on one and double-play, with a one hour time limit for users.
• Playground will remain closed.
Mayor Roscoe Warren Municipal Park, 1400 East Palm Drive, Homestead, FL 33035
• The walking path will be open for use in one direction only.
• Dog parks will be open to a maximum of 10 people.
• The restroom near the dog park will be open from 7 AM to 12 PM and 4 PM to 8 PM Sunset on weekdays and 7 AM to 8 PM sunset on weekends.
• The remaining restrooms and playground will be locked.
• The fitness equipment will remain closed.
• Parking will be limited.
James Archer Smith Park, 300 NW 12th Street, Homestead, FL 33030
• The walking path will be open for use in one direction only.
• Dog parks will be open to a maximum of 10 people.
• The restrooms will be open from 7 AM – 12 PM and 4 PM - 8PM Sunset on weekdays and 7 AM- 8 PM Sunset on weekends.
• The playground will
remain locked.
• The fitness equipment will remain closed.
Wittkop Park, 505 NW 9th Street, Homestead, FL 33030
• The walking path will be open for use in one direction only.
• The racquetball court will be open for one on one and double-play, with a one hour time limit for users.
• The restrooms be open from 7 AM to 12 PM and 4 PM to 8 PM Sunset on weekdays and 7 AM – 8 PM Sunset on weekends.
• The playground will remain locked.
Losner Park, 104 N Krome Avenue, Homestead, FL 33030
• The walking path will be open for use in one direction only.
Homestead Sports Complex, 1061 SE 28th Avenue, Homestead, FL 33035
• The green “parking lot” fields will be open for walking, jogging, rollerblading, and cycling.
• Restrooms will be open during organized sports.
Roby George Park and Pool, 201 SW 11th Avenue, Homestead, FL 33030
• The pool will be open at 50% capacity.
• Pool Hours shall be from 4:00PM to 7:00PM on weekdays and from 10:00 AM to 6:00 PM on weekends.
• The playground will remain closed.
Angelo Mistretta Park, 133 NE 9th Ct, Homestead, FL 33030
• The Playground will remain closed.
JD Redd Park, 550 N. Homestead Blvd., Homestead, FL 33030
• The tennis court will be open for one on one and double-play, with a one hour time limit for users.
William F. Bill Dickinson Community Center, 1601 N. Krome Avenue, Homestead, FL 33030
• The facility will be open only for gym use and members activities Monday thru Friday 6:30AM-8:00PM and on Saturdays from 8:00AM-4:00PM.
• Facial coverings are required by members at all times.
• Capacity is limited; therefore, users must check-in at the front desk in order to be placed on the waiting list.
• Use of the gym is limited to one hour daily.
For additional information on COVID-19 in Homestead, visit www.cityofhomestead.
com/coronavirus.
In addition, residents can call the City’s
Coronavirus Hotline 8am – 5pm Monday – Friday at 305-224-4438 or send questions via email to covid19@
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.