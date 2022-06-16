With Hurricane Baseball eliminated in NCAA regional play it’s time to think about next year.
Football coverage will be at the center of our focus this summer so I’ll try to provide a little info on basketball before the onset of gridiron frenzy.
It took the eventual NCAA champion South Carolina Gamecocks to knock out the LadyCanes in the second round of this past season’s tournament. It’s my guess here that Head Coach Katie Meier’s 2022-23 squad might well take a trip to the Sweet Sixteens if not further.
Nine players return and they will be joined by three transfers and two highly rated incoming freshmen.
Two grad students return. Both were instrumental in the last year’s late season improvement.
Destiny Harden, a 6’0” forward from Chicago missed the early part of the season with a foot injury and when healthy her play was a major factor in UM’s earning a NCAA bid.
Destiny had one of the greatest end of game performances I’ve ever seen in last season’s ACC Tournament Quarterfinal win over No. 4 Louisville. See it for yourselves on You Tube. There are two views available, a 4:15 “How Miami Stunned Louisville” and an 8:15 “Condensed game from the ACC Digital Network.” You will not believe what this young lady did on March 4 in Greensboro.
Karla Erjavec, a 5’10” guard from Zagreb, Croatia is the other grad student. Karla took over point duties mid-season last year and the offense was much more fluid with the ball going through her.
The seniors returning are Stockholm, Sweden’s 6’1” G/F Moulayna Johnson Sidi Baba, Almeria, Spain’s 6’4” Forward Lola Pendande and Montpellier, France’s 5’9” guard Kenza Salgues.
Moulayna was in the rotation last year and will be a contributor this season. Lola was a regular starter last year and I expect to see her on the floor for tip-offs again this year. Kenza has been our ‘hard luck kid.’
Multiple injuries have kept her off the court most of her college career but never wiped the smile off her face or lessened her undying support for her teammates.
There are no Juniors on the team although it’s possible with the Covid influenced eligibility rules any or all of the three seniors might be back for another year.
The sophomores, Miami has four and these girls can play. Pompano Beach, Blanche Ely’s 5’9” G Ja’Leah Williams was a starter late last season and if opposing ACC guards could vote for the one player they’d least like guarding them it would undoubtedly be Ja’Leah.
Toronto native, 5’6” G Lashae Dwyer and Jacksonville’s 5’10” G Jasmyne Roberts were both impressive freshman rotation players last year and will be competing for more minutes this year.
Chiso Okafor of Mataro, Spain is a 6’1” F. Chiso has an impressive international resume with Spain’s U 16 team. She did not see the floor much last season and I’m not sure if that was injury related, a redshirt, or if there were just no minutes available.
The transfers are Toronto born Latasha Lattimore , a 6’4” forward who helped Texas to the Big 12 Championship as well as the NCAA Tournament Elite Eight and the Cavinder twins, Haley and Hanna. Both the 5’6” guards transferred from Fresno St where Haley was last year’s Mountain West Conference Player of the Year and Hanna has been a two time First Team AllMWC Award recipient. Apparently the sisters are quite famous on and off the court with more than 4 million Tic-Tok and a million plus Instagram followers. There has already been a Boost Mobile billboard of them on Times Square. I’m guessing we’ll see more media attention, national TV appearances and hopefully more fans in seats at the Watsco Center this coming season.
Two highly regarded freshmen round out the roster. McDonald’s All-American, 6’6” Center Kyla Oldacre of Mason , Ohio and Dacula, Georgia’s 6’4” Forward Lazaria Spearman are the newcomers.
I am imagining very spirited practices as there is enormous talent competing for playing time this year. This team will not be an easy out for any opponent.
On the staff side of things, Lamont Franklin has received a well deserved promotion from Assistant to Associate Head Coach. Newly inducted UM Hall of Fame honoree Shenise Johnson is now an Assistant Coach. Brianne Brown has been hired as Strength and Conditioning Coach. Lonnette Hall is back as Director of Basketball Operations/ Coordinator of Recruiting. Margie Gill returns a Dir. of BB Ops./Special Projects. Megan Barnes returns as Director/Communications.
Parents, you cannot spend a sports entertainment dollar more wisely than on a Miami Hurricanes Women’s Basketball game. Tickets are inexpensive. Last year $5 was the cost and there are occasional deals and always giveaways at every game. Bring your families, come early and walk the beautiful
campus showing your children an experience they can aspire towards. Both young women and men will benefit from seeing what these players have accomplished and their personal goals might well be viewed as more reasonably attainable.
Canes Corner will have a preseason update after the schedule is announced and more information is available about the LadyCanes player’s anticipated roles in what is looking to be an exciting season.
Go Canes!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.