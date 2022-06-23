In last year’s preseason ACC Coach’s poll Miami Basketball was picked to finish twelfth in the Conference. The Canes were never ranked throughout the entire season.
Miami won at No. 2 Duke in Durham, at No. 25 Wake Forest, beat No. 21 USC and No. 7 Auburn in the Greenville, SC Regional but still remained
unranked.
In the Sweet Sixteen in Chicago, the Canes soundly beat Iowa St. Miami was 20 minutes away from the Final Four going up 35-29 at the half against eventual National Champion Kansas, but the Jayhawks proved too much to
handle in the second half and Miami’s campaign ended with their first Elite Eight appearance in the school’s history and a season ending No. 16 ranking.
No predictions on next year today, just an update on the players leaving and new arrivals.
The Canes were 26-11 in last season’s games.
Charlie Moore and Kam McGusty started every game. Sam Waardenburg, out with Covid early in the year, started all but three.
Those three had 108 of the 185 team starts last year. They also scored more than half the teams points, field goals, three point field goals, free throws, assists, steals and blocks. All three will be greatly missed. Canes Corner wishes them, as well as Rodney Miller and Deng Gak who have graduated, nothing but the best in their future pursuits.
The NBA Draft will have occurred the night before this paper comes off the press. I’m hoping one or more of last years stars hears their name called.
Associate Head Coach Chris Caputo is off to Foggy Bottom to take over as Head Coach of George Washington University. Coach Chris had worked under Jim Larranaga for 17 years, six at George Mason and eleven at Miami. It’s a well deserved opportunity and I wish the entire Caputo family well.
Bill Courtney has been promoted to Associate Head Coach. Bill has worked 12 years with Coach L, one at Bowling Green, eight at George Mason and three at The U.
D.J. Irving returns as an assistant and Kotie Kimble joins the staff as an assistant coach after four years at NC Charlotte.
After 11 years at UF, Preston Green is the new Strength and Conditioning Coach.
Of this years 13 scholarship players, five were active last year, two were redshirts, two are transfers and four are incoming freshmen.
Isaiah ‘Zay’ Wong and Anthony Walker return as 4th year Juniors. Zay had 36 starts, was the second leading scorer and third both in rebounds and assists last year.
The ever improving Walker was a reliable sixth man. Fifth year Senior Jordan Miller started 31 games. He led the team with a .561 FG% and was also the team’s leading rebounder with 214. Miller was second in both blocks and steals. Sophomores Bensley Joseph and Wooga Poplar averaged 13.4 and 8.6 minutes a game respectively and were valuable parts of last year’s short handed squad that featured all five regular starters averaging over 30
minutes per game.
Harlond Beverly returns from a back injury as a 4th year Sophomore. Harlond was the highest rated Miami recruit in the 19-20 class that included Wong and Walker.
Jakai Robinson was the No.85 recruit nationally and Miami’s highest in the 21-22 class. He will be a Redshirt Freshman and ready to go this season.
The remaining six include three four star and a three star incoming freshmen in a recruiting class ranked No. 17 nationally. The transfer class is ranked No. 7. There are 353 teams playing D1 NCAA Basketball. Kudos to the UM staff for bringing in such highly regarded recruits. It’s a reflection of the program Coach Larranaga has built.
Of the seven returnees both Wong and Miller will almost certainly be starters. Two of the other five starters will most likely be transfers.
Nigel Pack, a 6’0” G has transferred from Kansas State. He arrives as a third year Sophomore with three years eligibility. Pack earned First Team All-Big 12 honors last year. He averaged 17.4 points and only 1.5 turnovers per game. He shot 45.5% from the field and a mind blowing 43.6% from three point range.
Steph Curry, considered by most NBA pundits, “the greatest shooter ever” has a career 42.8% three point average. Although the NBA distance is 23’9” and NCAA’s 22’1.75,” Nigel deserves a mention in the same paragraph if not the same sentence as Steph. Pack will not be the facilitator that Charlie Moore was and the ball will not be going through Sam Waardenburg on every possession. It will be interesting to see what offensive sets Miami will run this year.
Norchad Omier was the Sun Belt Conference Player of the Year and Defensive POY for Arkansas St. last year. The 6’7,” 232 lb. F/C will be the main big man for the Canes. Norchad averaged 17.9 points and 12.2 boards last year shooting 63.2% with 20 double -doubles. The Nicaraguan born Miami Prep product will also be a third year Sophomore with three years of eligibility.
That leaves four freshmen, all highly regarded and recruited.
A.J. Casey, a 6’8” forward out of Chicago’s Whitney Young was the No. 55 player nationally and No. 1 in Illinois.
Favour Aire of Ekpoma, Nigeria is a 6’10” center who played his HS ball at Bishop McNamara in Maryland. He was the No. 59 overall, No. 12 center and No. 4 player in Maryland.
Christian Watson is a 6’7” guard out of St John’s College HS in D.C and was ranked No. 87 overall and the District’s No. 1 player. All above are four star recruits.
They are joined by three star Davilo Jovanovich a 6’8” forward from Tyler Herro’s HS , Milwaukee Whitnall. He was nation’s No. 198 and a Wisconsin top 5 player.
Not to be forgotten are our two non-scholarship walk-on players. Both Filippos Gkogkos, a 6’3” Junior guard and 6’7” Sophomore forward Thomas Oosterbroek have important roles. They push the scholarship players in practice every day and help scout and play the roles of upcoming opponents in game preparations.
It’s my guess that we will see a very fast tempo offensively from Miami and a high pressure half court defense. I expect at least a ten man rotation.
I expect intense spirited practices as all 13 eligible players will be competing for playing time this year. I’m hoping to ttend some workouts over the summer and practices when NCAA allows. I’ll have a preseason article in the fall after scheduling is set.
Go Canes!
