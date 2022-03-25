Retired FWC Officer Bobby Dube was recently honored by the CCA Coastal Conservation Association. (pictured above from left) Southeast Regional Director Will Ramsby gave Dube a knife from Rhineland Cutlery as a retirement gift for his 33 years of service with FWC Law Enforcement. Dube grew up in Homestead and attended South Dade Senior High School.
