If you’re looking for a hunting opportunity this time of year, you might want to consider wild hog hunting.
During spring and summer, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) offers public hunting opportunities for wild hog at 26 wildlife management areas across the state.
Wild hog hunting is a good way to sharpen your hunting skills, test new equipment and scout a WMA you might later want to hunt. It’s also a chance to restock your freezer with delicious wild game meat for all those summer cookouts.
You don’t need a hunting license to hunt wild hogs at a WMA, though you will need a management area permit, unless exempt. Many of these spring and summer wild hog hunts on WMAs don’t require a quota permit; however, some of them do. Take a moment to review the WMA regulations brochure for the area you want to hunt. These brochures also outline allowed methods of take, bag limits and other pertinent rules. You can find a list of WMAs (with links to individual brochures) that offer spring/summer wild hog hunting by visiting MyFWC.com/Hunting and clicking on the “Spring/summer wild hog hunting” banner at the top.
On lands outside the WMA system, wild hogs may be hunted year-round with landowner permission. A hunting license is not required, and there is no size or bag limit, and either sex may be harvested. Hunters may use dogs and any legal rifle, shotgun, crossbow, bow, pistol or air gun (including airbow).
The FWC encourages people to take precautions when handling or field dressing wild hogs.
Learn more at MyFWC.com/hunting/wild-hog.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.