Multiple Sheriff’s Office Deputies and their law enforcement partners saved three female paddleboarders last weekend who were being pushed out to sea amid high winds off Bahia Honda State Park.
Deputies Aaron Roddy, Jonathan Lane, Michael Watkins and Sgt. Greg Korzen as well as a U.S. Border Patrol Agent and FWC Officers responded after receiving reports of three paddleboarders drifting away.
They positioned themselves on the bridge and kept an eye on the paddleboarders while Deputy Ty Torres and a good Samaritan with a dinghy went out and brought them back ashore.
They estimated the paddle-boarder furthest adrift was approximately a mile from Bahia Honda Key. There were no major injuries reported.
When deciding to head out on a paddleboard or kayak, always keep aware of the wind forecast and take into account your experience and athletic stamina to get you back on dry land safely. And be sure to tell someone on dry land of your water sport plans so that in case of emergency they can send for assistance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.